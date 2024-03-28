Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Report for March 28 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics will face the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth and final matchup between the two, with the Celtics leading 2-1 in their season series.

The Celtics (57-15) are first in the East and lead the Atlantic Division, having their nine-game winning streak and their season series against the Hawks snapped on Monday with the 120-118 loss to Atlanta on the road.

Meanwhile, the Hawks (33-39) are 10th in the East and third in the Southeast Division, coming off three straight wins, including the 30-point comeback against Boston. Since the All-Star break concluded, they have recorded a 9-8 stretch.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks injury report

Boston Celtics injury report for March 28

The Boston Celtics have listed five players on their injury report: Derrick White (hand) is available, while Jrue Holiday (shoulder), Al Horford (toe), Xavier Tillman (knee) and Jaden Springer (knee) are questionable.

Player Status Injury Derrick White available hand Jrue Holiday questionable shoulder Al Horford questionable toe Xavier Tillman questionable knee Jaden Springer questionable knee

What happened to Jrue Holiday and Xavier Tillman?

Boston Celtics point guard Jrue Holiday has remained out of action since March 17 due to a strain in his right shoulder joint. Various sources have indicated that there is currently no specified timeline for his comeback.

Holiday, renowned for his exceptional defensive skills, boasting three first-team NBA All-Defensive Team accolades in the last six seasons, incurred the injury following a collision with Washington Wizards' Richaun Holmes as the latter was setting a screen.

Xavier Tillman missed their previous matchup on Monday due to a left knee injury in which he was downgraded from initially being listed as questionable. Reports indicate that he is still addressing his swollen left knee, which could keep him sidelined.

Atlanta Hawks injury report for March 28

The Hawks have listed seven players on their injury report: Onyeka Okongwu (toe) is listed as a game-time decision, while Trae Young (finger), Jalen Johnson (ankle), Kobe Bufkin (toe), AJ Griffin (ankle), Mouhamed Gueye (knee) and Saddiq Bey (knee) are out.

Player Status Injury Onyeka Okongwu GTD toe Trae Young out finger Jalen Johnson out ankle Kobe Bufkin out toe AJ Griffin out ankle Mouhamed Gueye out knee Saddiq Bey out knee

What happened to Saddiq Bey and Jalen Johnson?

Injured early in the fourth quarter of the 116-103 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on March 10, Hawks forward Saddiq Bey has reportedly sustained a season-ending torn ACL, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bey exited the game prematurely during the early fourth quarter, and regrettably, an MRI conducted on Monday confirmed the team's apprehensions: a torn ACL.

In the most severe instances, recovery may take up to a year for a player to regain full strength and mobility.

Hawks forward Jalen Johnson departed from the March 6 matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena during the third quarter due to an ankle injury.

The Hawks reported that Johnson sustained a right ankle sprain and was unable to resume play for the remainder of the game.