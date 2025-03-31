20+ inspiring quotes from My Liberation Notes

My Liberation Notes, also known as My Liberation Diary, premiered on April 9, 2022, and ran until May 29, 2022. It featured a star-studded cast, including Lee Min-ki, Kim Ji-won, Son Suk-ku, Lee EI, Chun Ho-jin, Jeon Hye-jin, Lee Kyung-seong, and others.

Ad

The slice-of-life drama was penned by screenwriter Park Hae-young and helmed by director Kim Seok-yoon.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Set against the utopian Seoul suburb of Sanpo Gyeonggi-do, My Liberation Notes presented the story of three siblings who had to commute long distances for their work. It also incorporated the tale of unidentified and alcoholic strangers.

Subsequently, the four protagonists of the stories went through multiple events to discover themselves and their needs in My Liberation Notes.

My Liberation Notes, with its poignant and realistic perspective towards life, left viewers impressed with several inspiring and memorable quotes. Some of them has been listed below.

Ad

20+ inspiring and unforgettable quotes from My Liberation Notes

My Liberation Notes drew positive feedback and reviews from domestic and international audiences for their meaningful monologues and dialogues. These important factors were accompanied by the metaphorical, realistic, and relatable plot.

Concepts such as liberation and worshipping were popular among the K-drama Community, who treated them as sacred elements of love from My Liberation Notes.

Ad

The series My Liberation Notes was successful in depicting the social pressure that encapsulated the challenges faced by the young adults in South Korea.

Expand Tweet

Ad

20+ inspiring and unforgettable quotes from My Liberation Notes:

1) "I only feel alive when I exhaust myself completely. If I have energy left, I feel heavy."

2) "I get irritable when I'm in places with a lot of people. Even someone sitting alone at a table next to mine in a cafe irritates me."

3) "Even if you live alone, it's fine. You can be perfectly happy. You can eat whatever you want, whenever you want, and sleep whenever you want."

Ad

4) "I think I've come far enough. This isn't the right path for me. I don't have to force myself to keep walking on it."

5) "I will not pretend to be happy. I will not pretend to be unhappy. I will be honest."

6) "I think humans are only sane when they're lonely. So I think I'm saner at night."

7) "What do you do in the Liberation Club? What are you being liberated from? Work? From people. From tedious people."

Ad

8) "I guess I have been putting up a facade with people. Now that I'm alone, I've become so calm and gentle."

9) "Women with sharp instincts can be scary."

10) "Life is a series of embarrassments. It's embarrassing from the moment you're born. You are born naked."

11) "When you desperately long for something, your soul already knows deep down that it's not yours. You want it but you know it's not yours. That's what drives you crazy."

Ad

12) "I want liberation. I want to be liberated. I don't know where I'm trapped but I feel trapped. There's nothing in my life that relaxes me. I feel cramped and stifled. I want to break free."

13) "People are scared of thunder and lightning but strangely, I find them calming."

14) "I'm not unhappy but I'm not happy either."

15) "Everyone is on their way to graves, so why is everyone so happy and excited?"

Ad

16) "No matter where I live, I think I would have been the same. I'd be living the same mundane life and no one would ever be interested in me. I felt like if I lived like this for too long, I'd shrivel up and die."

17) "Sometimes, I think that people who are damaged are much more honest than those who live their lives happily."

18) "If I imagine that I'm sitting here working next to you, even awful tasks like these turn into something beautiful. Work becomes bearable."

Ad

19) "I don't know where I'm stuck but I want to break free."

20) "I like that you don't try to get attention from people with your words. That's why each and every word you utter is so special."

21) "I wish I was genuinely happy and be able to say things like 'Yes, this is life,' 'This is what life is all about."

22) "The saying that love makes you kind has some truth to it."

Ad

23) "I'm exhausted. I don't know where it all started to go wrong, but I'm exhausted."

24) "I really hate people. I hate seeing them moving around in front of me."

25) "He has no shell. You know, there are people who are very polite, but it feels like it's just their shell. A shell so hard that it feels like you'll never be able to reach the person inside. But this guy has no shell."

Ad

26) "If I imagine that I'm sitting here working next to you, even awful tasks like these turn into something beautiful. Work becomes bearable."

27) "When I really like someone, my heart beats even slower. Like I've been freed from something. Like I feel peace in my heart for the first time."

28) "If I think about it, the people that I thought I liked, all have things that make me uncomfortable. Things that disappoint me. Things that I hate. Things that I'm jealous of. They all have things that make me unhappy."

Ad

29) "Even if the other person blows hot and cold, I won’t let myself sway. I am going to just keep liking them. Wouldn’t that be better than dealing with people without any purpose? I want to try living differently."

30) "I love that I don't have to measure your affection. All I need to do is worship you."

31) "I'm as happy as when I get my paycheck whenever you message me."

Ad

32) "How do you worship someone? You cheer them on. You tell them they can do anything and that everything is possible."

33) "Crickets are chirping, it’s 24 degrees Celsius out. Apparently, they know that winter’s on its way. That’s why they’re working so hard to find a mate so they didn’t have to spend the winter alone. Even those tiny little creatures find love, you know."

My Liberation Notes is available to watch on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback