4 instances from BTS' RM's Groin music video that fans must not miss

BTS' RM has carved a unique space for himself, as evidenced by his latest comeback, Right Person, Wrong Person (or RPWP). The rapper, currently completing his mandatory military service, had finished recording tracks and music videos like that of LOST!, Come Back to Me, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), and most recently ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll) prior to enlisting.

The music video for Groin is reminiscent of rap and hip-hop music videos from the late 1990s and early 2000s, with the yellow tint evocative of its Y2K ambiance. Fans of RM since his early days will also appreciate the resemblance to his first spitfire mixtape, RM.

Throwback to old-school hip-hop, reference to SUGA's rap in Never Mind, and other noteworthy moments in the Groin music video by BTS' RM

1) The Namgi connect in Groin and SUGA's verse in BTS' INTRO: Never Mind

Almost all the members have given little shoutouts to their bandmates, even during their solo tracks and promotions. This time, too, RM thought of a way to include the group in Groin by using a well-known lyric by SUGA in Never Mind.

Many of the band's lyrics are about self-love, and this one in particular reminds fans to push harder and "accelerate" when they feel like they might be heading for a crash. BTS' RM could also be talking about haters and rumor-mongers he had to deal with in the years since the pandemic and how he dealt with it by putting his head down and working harder.

2) The 90s vibe of the entire video is reminiscent of early music videos in the hip-hop genre

Slightly tinted warm, with English streets in full view and clothes that were casual yet agreeable, the entire Groin video looks like it has leaped straight out of the era of home videos and self-produced rap. The video evokes the vibes of N.Y. States of Mind by Nas, who Kim Nam-joon (RM) considers his idol.

The split cameras and angles employed by the director, Pennacky, add an aesthetic appeal to the music video, adding to its rewatch value. The Japanese director had previously worked on the video for Balming Tiger's Sexy Nukim (ft. BTS' RM), and his style is unique and captivating.

3) Referencing the time a monk leaked private conversations with Nam-joon

A fan's Tweet talks about the meaning behind the 'monk' used in the lyrics of BTS' RM's Groin (Image via X/@dhamne_gunjana)

Due to their fame, the BTS members have often faced the leaking of their personal data and private information. In December 2022, BTS' RM visited Hwaeomsa Temple and spoke at length to the monks there. Later, it was revealed that the conversation reached the media, and RM subtly called out the monk by posting a screenshot of the same in January 2023.

The rapper seems to reference this incident in Groin, talking about how his words always get misunderstood and turned into something he never intended. The lyric "Not a f*ck*n' monk" could also refer to people who pretend to be on a high horse, similar to the ones who breached his privacy. It could also consider the instance of his confidential data being leaked by a Korail employee later in 2023.

4) Talking about the pressure of being the leader of BTS

As the face of the group, due to his position as a leader and proficiency in English, BTS' RM put himself under a lot of pressure to say and do the right thing. The different opportunities given to him, such as his iconic speech at the United Nations, only added to this. As he told Jimin in a video titled 교환앨범 MMM (Mini & Moni Music) - RM, on YouTube, he was just an ordinary 29-year-old who lived a slightly different life than most.

BTS' RM referenced the same in his Groin music video, where he mentioned that he is not a "diplomat" and does not wish to speak for anyone else but himself. By using this song, and by extension, this album, as a conduit of letting go of the pressure to present the perfect image he was used to.

This release of BTS' RM was followed by the announcement of albums by Jimin and V. The former has already released Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco), a pre-release single that will appeal to fans of The Beatles.

