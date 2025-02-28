5 K-dramas to watch if you liked My Dearest

Fans of My Dearest often gravitate toward stories where love and loyalty collide with political turmoil. The series' blend of emotional intimacy and grand historical stakes resonates with viewers who appreciate layered characters navigating impossible choices. The following dramas explore similar themes of sacrifice, identity, and resilience set against war, royal intrigue, and societal upheaval.

Ad

K-dramas like Mr. Sunshine and The Red Sleeve mirror My Dearest's ability to intertwine personal struggles with national crises. Whether through royal intrigue or battlefield alliances, these stories balance heartache and hope and are ideal for fans craving depth and complexity.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are solely of the author.

Love and turmoil: Shows echoing My Dearest's grandeur

1) Mr. Sunshine

Official poster of Mr. Sunshine (Image via Netflix)

Set during the Joseon dynasty's decline, Mr. Sunshine follows Eugene Choi, a Korean-born U.S. Marine officer torn between his American identity and Korean heritage. His forbidden romance with Go Ae-shin, a noblewoman fighting for independence, mirrors My Dearest's exploration of love strained by duty and societal divides.

Ad

Trending

Both depict characters grappling with loyalty—to their nation, loved ones, and themselves. The meticulous historical setting and side characters with hidden agendas add layers of tension. Eugene's internal conflict—caught between his American identity and Korean roots—echoes the emotional struggles in My Dearest, where love and duty often clash.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) The Red Sleeve

Still from The Red Sleeve (Image via Viki)

This poignant romance between King Jeongjo and court lady Sung Deok-im captures the same bittersweet tone as My Dearest. Deok-im's fight to retain her autonomy in the palace reflects themes of sacrifice, where love demands painful compromises. Their relationship evolves under the shadow of power, blending tenderness with the harsh realities of royal life.

Ad

Deok-im's refusal to lose herself in the king's world mirrors the resilience of Gil-chae and Jang-hyeon, who navigate societal chains while protecting their fragile bonds. The lush portrayal of court politics and emotional restraint in The Red Sleeve feels familiar, offering a similarly immersive experience.

Where to watch: Viki

3) The Crowned Clown

Still from The Crowned Clown (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

A clown forced to impersonate a king falls for the queen while navigating palace schemes, a premise that echoes My Dearest's themes of hidden identities and power struggles. Ha Sun's journey from performer to ruler mirrors the emotional masks, where survival often depends on deception.

Ad

The Crowned Clown's focus on duality—love versus duty, truth versus lies—aligns with My Dearest's exploration of sacrifice. Ha Sun's growing empathy for the people contrasts with the real king's tyranny, offering a nuanced portrayal of leadership. The tension between personal happiness and public responsibility creates a gripping narrative, making it ideal for fans who enjoy emotional stakes.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4) River Where the Moon Rises

Still from River Where the Moon Rises (Image via Apple TV)

Princess Pyeong Gang, a warrior fighting to reclaim her throne, and On Dal, a pacifist drawn into her battles, share a dynamic reminiscent of My Dearest's partnerships. Their love story thrives amid betrayal and war, balancing ambition with vulnerability. Like the K-drama, River Where the Moon Rises contrasts personal growth with national turmoil.

Ad

Pyeong Gang's struggle to trust others mirrors the emotional guardedness where trauma shapes relationships. The blend of political strategy and raw emotion—battlefield alliances, quiet moments of connection—will appeal to fans of grandeur and intimacy.

Where to watch: Apple TV

5) Our Blooming Youth

Still from Our Blooming Youth (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

A cursed prince and a framed noblewoman team up to solve a murder mystery, blending romance and suspense. Their alliance, built on mutual need, evolves into a bond tested by secrets and external threats, much like the fragile trust in My Dearest. Our Blooming Youth's focus on healing through connection aligns with the K-drama's emotional core.

Ad

Crown Prince Lee Hwan's internal battles and Min Jae-yi's quest for justice mirror the resilience, where characters confront past wounds while fighting for a future. The mix of courtly intrigue and slow-burn romance offers a similar balance of heart and tension.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

For viewers who cherished My Dearest's blend of historical scale and emotional depth, these dramas deliver fresh yet familiar journeys. From royal courts to resistance hideouts, each story captures the essence of what made the K-drama compelling. Whether drawn to political schemes or soulful partnerships, these picks promise to fill the void with their own brand of magic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback