A Hundred Memories: When is the finale (episodes 11-12) release and what to expect

On October 11 and 12, 2025, A Hundred Memories dropped episodes 9 and 10 on Viki. The next two episodes, 11 and 12, will air on October 18 and 19 at 22:40 KST. In South Korea, the drama broadcasts on JTBC. International viewers can stream it on Viki and Viu (in selected regions).Set in the 1980s, the tale follows Go Yeong-rye (Kim Da-mi), a bus attendant on route no. 100 for Cheona Transportation. Her real dream, however, is to attend university. Yeong-rye’s best friend, Seo Jong-hee (Shin Ye-eun), also works alongisde her. She, meanwhile, wishes to escape her troubled home life. Both girls develop feelings for the same first love, Jae-pil (Heo Nam-jun).What’s ahead in episodes 11 and 12 of A Hundred Memories? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the finale of A Hundred Memories, Jae-pil and Yeong-rye’s relationship becomes known to everyone. After Yeong-rye’s graceful turn as a model, the Michelle Salon owner offers her a chance to compete in Miss Korea. She accepts, ready to chase something bigger. Hearing the news, Jong-hee, insists on joining too.Jong-hee struggles with her feelings for Jae-pil, while the pressure from her adoptive mother continues to build. Her brother’s hinted return adds to the tension. Jeong-hyeon will also consider moving on from Yeong-rye for his happiness. Meanwhile, Young-sik’s emotions toward Jong-hee begin to surface.A Hundred Memories episodes 9 &amp; 10 recap A Hundred Memories (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)Episode 9 of A Hundred Memories opens with Yeong-rye shocked to see Jae-pil and Jong-hee together. There, Jeong-hyeon tries to calm the situation. Soon, the Chairwoman rushes in after Jong-hee’s horse accident. This leads the group to leave. Meanwhile, Jeong-hyeon continues his efforts to charm Yeong-rye, driving her to work and complimenting her. However, she brushes him off. At the hospital, Jae-pil brings Jong-hee breakfast and takes her outside, where they discuss past breakups. When Jong-hee asks about Yeong-rye, Jae-pil insists they’re just &quot;friends.&quot;Jong-hee starts regaining her old rhythm, but the Chairwoman confronts her, and she stands up for her friendships. At the hospital, Jae-pil’s father, Gi-bok, is humbled after hearing the nurses gossip. Jae-pil has kept him in longer than necessary, yet Gi-bok remains ungrateful. Later, Jae-pil worries about Yeong-rye in the rain and heads to the salon.He then finds Jong-hee drenched after her fight with the Chairwoman. Jeong-hyeon shields Yeong-rye from awkwardness and takes her to get coffee. Yeong-rye sees Jae-pil applying ointment to Jong-hee’s cut. She leaves, standoffish and jealous. Jong-hee then apologizes to the Chairwoman, who guilt-trips her.While reminiscing with Yeong-rye, Jong-hee decides to live for herself. She then seeks help to reconnect with her first love, Jae-pil. However, Yeong-rye admits she also loves him. Episode 10 of A Hundred Memories begins with Jae-pil’s father going missing from the hospital. Jong-hee, hurt after seeing how close Yeong-rye is with Jae-pil’s family, meets Young-sik. At home, Jae-pil lashes out, saying his father never cared for him or his late mother. His stepmother defends the father, saying that his mother's death wasn’t his fault. Yeong-rye suggests his father might be at his mother’s grave and she’s right. Jae-pil finds him there, and the two finally make peace.Meanwhile, the Chairwoman asks for Yeong-rye’s details. After learning she works at Juri Salon, she visits the next day, purposely burning her hand with an iron. At the hospital, she insists she’ll find another salon. This angers the salon owner, who then fires Yeong-rye. When Jae-pil’s colleague mentions that Yeong-rye was fired because of the minor burn, he rushes to see her.However, Jeong-hyeon has already arrived. He also offers Yeong-rye a secretary position at his company. Yeong-rye refuses, saying she already owes him too much. During lunch, his mother appears and pointedly asks about her. Jeong-hyeon introduces Yeong-rye as the girl he likes. That evening, Yeong-rye also meets Jae-pil. The next day, Yeong-rye gets a job at Michelle Beauty Salon. Later that evening, Jae-pil, Jeong-hyeon, and Young-sik share drinks. Jeong-hyeon warns Jae-pil to be honest about his feelings for Yeong-rye. The following morning, Yeong-rye starts her new role. At her first day, she has the opportunity to attend a workshop as well. Missing her bus, she phones her mother to request her brother give her a ride. Hungover from the previous night, Jae-pil and Jeong-hyeon overhear the call at Young-sik’s house. But it's Jeong-hyeon, who volunteers to help her.Meanwhile, Juri Salon’s owner hosts a lunch with the Chairwoman and Jong-hee to smooth things over. During the meeting, the owner suggests Jong-hee join the Miss Korea pageant, but the Chairwoman refuses, saying her daughter will take over the family business. Jong-hee is heartbroken as becoming Miss Korea has always been her dream.She later overhears her mother admitting she intentionally got Yeong-rye fired. At the seminar, when a blonde-haired model is rejected, Yeong-rye is chosen to replace her. A Hundred Memories episode ends with Jae-pil rushing in a taxi to confess his feelings. There, he then tells her how he feels, and the two share a kiss. Catch all 10 episodes of A Hundred Memories on Viki before the finale!