"August 28th comeback?" — BTS 7 Moments video time frame fuels speculations amongst fans online

On April 3, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped BTS 7 Moments new content to official ARMY members with Weverse digital membership. The new snippets are available to fans on purchase. The content was posted by fans on social media platforms, which sparked speculations of the group's anticipated comeback.

The file contained screenshots of seven videos. Each video had a uniform duration of 8 minutes and 28 seconds. Fans interpreted this as a possible hint towards August 28 (8/28), suggesting it could be the date for BTS' much-anticipated comeback after their three-year-long hiatus.

It also contained a picture of an iPhone with J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE red wallpaper. The images showed "June 28, 9:41 PM." This also fuelled fan speculation that perhaps all seven members would reunite on stage on June 28, for an encore show in Seoul. J-Hope's solo world tour will end at the Kyocera Dome, Osaka, on June 1, 2025.

This theory aligns with the members' expected completion of mandatory military service by mid-2025, making a late August return plausible. Namjoon, Taehyung, Jimin, SUGA, and Jungkook will return from the military by June 21, 2025.

On March 17, 2025, the group announced BTS 7 Moments, an archival collection of the group's journey in 2022 and 2023. This archival collection contains events from both group activities and solo works, providing an in-depth insight into the members' experiences. The project will highlight RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, as well as their work.

The possibility of the group's comeback in 2025 sent fans into an online meltdown. One fan echoed the thoughts of hundreds of fans and wrote on X:

"August 28th comeback??????"

Some fans discussed that the group promised to release something together to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their HYYH or Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa (화양연화). It is a trilogy album series by the band, which is also known as The Most Beautiful Moment in Life or Youth.

"Don't forget HYYH 10th anniversary project is this year," a fan wrote.

"NO. CAUSE WHAT IF ON HOPE ON THE STAGE ENCORE, ALL BTS MEMBERS WILL PERFORM MIC DROP??" another fan wondered.

"I'm very sure that we will receive an encore stage announcement at the end of the tour, just like yoongi's announcement. I think it will finish on june 1 and we will take the encore stage in seoul and the date is june 28. This is my opinion," another fan added.

Others suggested the possibility of the group announcing some new content or music, as they believed releasing a comeback album within one month of their military discharge doesn't seem possible.

"I don't think they'll have their comeback with new album this year, they've to start new era music wise too, they'll take new journey new stories oh my god just thinking about it make me feel goosebumps," a fan remarked.

"June 28th this year is not on a Wednesday, and I don't think the "wednesday" was unintentional," another fan noted.

"I don't think so, August 28th us Thursday... BTS comebacks are always on Fridays," another fan added.

HYBE stated that BTS' comeback in 2025 is still uncertain

Although the fan discussions are interesting, the actions by HYBE, the management company for BTS, have been rather measured. In November 2024, while speaking to investors in the company, HYBE's CFO, Lee Kyung-joon, said that talks were underway with the BTS members about their engagements.

Lee Kyung-joon said,

“We are currently in discussions with the members about activities in 2026. While a full group comeback would generate considerable revenue, we expect it will not account for as high a share of our earnings as in the past, as our other artists and new ventures are also contributing to growth.”

This implies that while they would like to possibly see the group make a 2025 comeback, this reportedly has not been confirmed.

Furthermore, NME reported that in March 2023, HYBE's founder, Bang Si-hyuk, clarified that the plan for BTS to reunite in 2025 was not confirmed. Bang Si-hyuk further emphasized that the company and the members were working towards it without a definitive timeline.

As of October 2024, J-Hope became the second member to complete his mandatory military service, following Jin's discharge in June 2024.

Namjoon and Taehyung will return on June 10. Jimin and Jungkook will be discharged on June 11, and SUGA on June 21.

