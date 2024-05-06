Jung Ho-seok, widely known as J-Hope of BTS, recently became the highest-ranking K-pop male artist on Instagram, according to a report published by HypeAuditor. The Jack in The Box rapper-songwriter ranked #3 on the Top 50 Instagram Influencers in South Korea list.

The BTS star and South Korean soloist ranked the highest despite having the comment feature disabled on his profile like the rest of his bandmates.

With an Audience Quality Score (AQS) of 83 out of 100, the Equal Love rapper-songwriter marked yet another milestone despite being away from social media due to his ongoing military enlistment.

BTS' J-Hope and RM rank 3rd and 6th respectively on the Top 50 Instagram Influencers in South Korea list

An AI-powered tool called HypeAuditor assists companies and agencies in managing influencer marketing campaigns on Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. Users can track down influencers, evaluate their accounts, get in touch with producers, and oversee campaigns with its resources.

BTS rapper-songwriter J-Hope's worldwide rank on the list is #16 and the country-wide ranking is #3, as of writing this. Additionally, a major chunk of his followers on Instagram hail from the United States (18%), and his profile has a quality audience of 77%.

For the unversed, the Audience Quality Score (AQS) is a composite statistic that evaluates an influencer's overall quality on a range of 1 to 100. Interaction rate, quality audience, growth patterns of followers and following, and authenticity of interaction are some of its constituent parts. The higher the AQS, the better for the profile.

Meanwhile, BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM ranked 6th on the list among 6,387 artists in South Korea with a 10.75% engagement rate on Instagram despite serving in the military and being away from social media.

In the previous four weeks, Namjoon's account (@rkive) has added 289.3K new followers, bringing its total audience size to 46.2M. The engagement rate is 10.75%, and each Instagram post made by Namjoon receives an average of 5 million likes.

Top 50 Instagram Influencers in South Korea | Male K-Pop Artists. (Image via HypeAuditor)

Additionally, with a 16.24% Engagement Rate and over 49.4 million followers, despite having the comment section disabled on his profile, J-Hope proved that he is one of the most-loved artists globally. HypeAuditor categorized it as "Excellent" engagement growth.

The typical range of engagement rates for most Instagram profiles is between 1% and 3%. An audience is not highly involved if its engagement rate is less than 1%, while anything above 3% is regarded as excellent.

The Quality Audience (QA) measure displays the number of genuine individuals and influencers that make up the quality audience, excluding fake followers or bot accounts. With a 77% QA, which amounts to 38.2 million out of the 49.4 million followers, the Arson rapper-songwriter boasts one of the highest authentic engagement profiles on the social media platform.

The estimated value for each post shared on Instagram by J-Hope is $57,300–172,000 per post and $25,000–$85,000 per story. Additionally, the Earned Media Value of J-Hope per post stands between $5.5 million–$20 million which is considered an excellent figure in the social media realm, making luxury brands line up for such celebrities.

Engagement overview. (Image via HypeAuditor)

The recognized industry standard for assessing PR efforts and influencer marketing initiatives is called Earned Media Value (EMV). Based on a unique approach, HypeAuditor EMVs display the cost of achieving the same reach through sponsored social media among a comparable demographic group.

With an audience reachability of 87.5%, the bulk of his followers follow less than 1500 profiles on the site, which facilitates the artist's posts to connect with the appropriate people and establish a relationship.

In addition, HypeAuditor revealed in its analytical report that J-Hope's Instagram account witnessed an incredible increase in social media metrics, with an organic follower gain of 7.83% in 2023. The account (@uarmyhope) added over 364.6K new followers in the last four weeks of April-May 2024.

According to reports, BTS' J-Hope was promoted early to the rank of Sergeant in honor of his exceptional service in the military. The HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 rapper-songwriter was discharged from the South Korean military in October 2024.