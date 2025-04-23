BTS' Jimin, RM, and BLACKPINK's ROSÈ become the first K-pop soloists to receive a nomination at AMAs 2025: How to vote

On April 23, 2025, the American Music Awards (AMAs) announced its nominations. BTS members Jimin and RM, along with BLACKPINK’s Rosé, have become the first K-pop solo artists to earn nominations at the award show. They are nominated in the “Favorite K-Pop Artist” category at the 2025 AMAs. The trio is joined by ATEEZ and Stray Kids in a competitive lineup.

Rosé also picked up a “Collaboration of the Year” nomination for her hit track APT. featuring Bruno Mars, while Stray Kids landed another nod for “Favorite Soundtrack” thanks to Come Play from Arcane season 2.

To vote, fans can either comment with the official hashtags on the AMAs’ Instagram voting post or cast their ballots at the AMAs website. Each person can vote up to 25 times per category per day on both platforms.

The American Music Awards is one of the world’s largest fan-voted music awards shows. It will take place on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. It will air live at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on the CBS Television Network and streaming via Paramount+ in the US. The event will be broadcast globally across linear and digital platforms and will also celebrate and honor US troops as part of its annual tribute.

Recent solo milestones and how fans can vote for their K-pop favorites at the 2025 AMAs

The three nominated soloists have made a major impact in the past year. Jimin’s second solo album, MUSE, set multiple records, spending more than 30 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200. The album also produced a chart-topping hit, Who. RM’s introspective album Right Place, Wrong Person earned him critical acclaim and a Top 5 debut on the Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, Rosé’s Rosie, with standout tracks like APT. featuring Bruno Mars, made her the first female K-pop soloist to spend 26 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

Voting for the 2025 AMAs is already underway, and fans can participate in two ways:

1. Instagram Voting

Go to the official @AMAs Instagram account and comment on the “VOTE HERE” pinned post using the correct promoted hashtag (each nominee has a unique hashtag).

(each nominee has a unique hashtag). Vote for only one category and one nominee per comment . Multiple hashtags in one comment will not be counted.

. Multiple hashtags in one comment will not be counted. Your Instagram account must be public for votes to be valid.

for votes to be valid. Instagram voting closes on Thursday, May 15, at 11:59 pm PT.

2. Web Voting

Visit the AMAs website to cast your vote.

to cast your vote. Voting is open to fans globally.

You can vote 25 times per category per day per method (so 50 votes total per day with both Instagram and the web).

3. Special Turbo Voting Days double all votes:

April 29

May 6

May 13

Web voting closes on May 15 for most categories. For “Collaboration of the Year” and “Social Song of the Year,” voting will continue until May 26 at 5:30 pm PT.

Here is the list of all K-pop nominations at the 2025 American Music Awards:

Favorite K-Pop Artist

Jimin (BTS) – #kpopjimin

RM (BTS) – #kpoprm

Rosé (BLACKPINK) – #kpoprose

ATEEZ – #kpopateez

Stray Kids – #kpopstraykids

Collaboration of the Year

APT. – Rosé & Bruno Mars – #collabapt

Favorite Soundtrack

Arcane Season 2 OST: Come Play – Stray Kids – #soundtrackarcaneleagueoflegends

In previous years, BTS made history at the American Music Awards with multiple wins, including Artist of the Year in 2021 and Favorite Pop Duo or Group for three consecutive years. They also dominated the Favorite K-Pop Artist category when it was first introduced in 2022.

With all voting now in the hands of fans, the 2025 American Music Awards promises to be a historic evening for K-pop soloists.

