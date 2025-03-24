BTS' Taehyung, Jimin, and Jungkook lead nominations at Spain's 2025 Top 50 Music awards: How to vote

BTS' Taehyung (V), Jimin, and Jungkook are dominating the international categories at Spain’s 2025 Top 50 Music Awards with multiple nominations. Jungkook secured four nominations, including Best Song for Standing Next To You and Best Artist or Group in the international category.

He is also vying for Best K-Pop Artist and Best Fans. Jimin also earned four nods this year. His track Who was nominated for Best Song, while his album Muse gained a spot in the Best Album category.

Additionally, he appears in the Best K-Pop Artist and Best Fans lists. Taehyung (V) secured three nominations. He is listed in the Best Song category with FRI(END)S and is also competing for Best K-Pop Artist and Best Fans.

BTS members and TXT secure multiple nominations at Spain’s 2025 Top 50 music awards: voting now open

Alongside BTS' Taehyung, Jungkook, and Jimin, fellow BTS members Jin and RM have also earned nominations at Spain’s 2025 Top 50 Music Awards. TXT, the junior labelmates under HYBE, join the lineup as well, securing a spot in the Best K-Pop Artist category.

The 15th edition of the 2025 Top 50 Music Awards is now underway, with voting officially open. Fans can cast unlimited votes through the official website top50oficial.com/votar. Voting for the event is now open and will continue until April 27 at 11:59 pm CET, with unlimited votes allowed.

Here is the complete list of Kpop artists nominated:

1) Best Song (Categoría Internacional):

Jimin – Who

Jungkook – Standing Next To You

V – FRI(END)S

2) Best Album (Categoría Internacional):

Jimin – Muse

3) Best Artist or Group (Categoría Internacional):

Jungkook

4) Best K-Pop Artist (Categoría Internacional):

Jimin

Jin

Jungkook

RM

TXT

V

5) Best Fans (Categoría Internacional):

Jimin

Jungkook

V

Meanwhile, global stars like Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Benson Boone, Marco Mengoni, Sia, and Dua Lipa are nominated alongside them in various other sections.

This year’s awards feature 29 categories across three divisions—National, International, and Latin—with a total of 92 artists competing for top honors. The event is organized by Top 50, a music platform known for its charts, award shows, and industry updates.

BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, RM, and V continue military service ahead of June 2025 discharge; Jin to join Netflix variety show

BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, RM, and V began their military service in December 2023, enlisting as active-duty soldiers in the South Korean Army. Big Hit Music confirmed their enlistment process on November 22, 2023.

Jimin and Jungkook entered service together on December 12, 2023, joining the Army’s 5th Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon. After completing five weeks of basic training, Jimin was recognized as the top trainee and received a commendation from the Division Commander. He has since been assigned to an artillery unit within the division. Jungkook, who also serves in the same division, has already been promoted to sergeant.

Meanwhile, RM and V enlisted a day earlier, on December 11, 2023. RM shared on February 1 KST that he had been promoted to sergeant. V later updated fans through a Weverse post on March 3, 2025, revealing that he had earned the rank of second-class sergeant and was now serving as a special forces soldier.

Jungkook, V, Jimin, and RM are all scheduled to complete their military service and be discharged in June 2025. Meanwhile, BTS member Jin, who completed his military service in June 2024, is set to return to the screen as a fixed cast member in Netflix’s upcoming 2025 variety show Daehwanjang Gianjang.

