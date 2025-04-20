“Cutie version of elastigirl” — Fans in stitches as BLACKPINK’s Jennie recreates Lisa’s iconic floor pose from Coachella 2025

On April 20, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie shared a fleet of new photos from Coachella on her official Instagram account. She brought a surprise to fans by sharing a picture where she mimicked fellow member Lisa's now-iconic Elastigirl floor pose.

Lisa's solo debut at Coachella 2025 was a spectacle of talent and style. Her performance of Elastigirl featured a striking pose: one leg extended skyward while the other knee remained grounded.

The gesture, a nod to Lisa's standout solo act earlier in the festival, showcased the camaraderie and playful spirit between the two artists, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement and amusement.

Furthermore, Jennie attended Lisa's second day Coachella performance on April 19 and was seen grooving to Lisa's songs in the crowd. Jennie also posted pictures with Lisa after she went backstage to greet her bandmate and longtime friend.

The image of Jennie hitting Lisa's pose quickly went viral on social media. Fans flooded X and Instagram with clips and photos, expressing their amusement and appreciation. One fan tweeted,

"cutie version of elastigirl. omg you are so unserious babyy"

The playful interaction between the two BLACKPINK members added a layer of warmth to the festival, reminding fans of the genuine connection between them.

"Elasticgurl kiyowo version with a Speedi racing jacket… okaayy miss with the IE," a fan noted.

"Jennie girl idk if I should laugh or be amazed," another fan wrote.

"I thought she was being weird this didn't occur to me immediately," another fan added.

Others joked that only the outfits are different, and that Jennie mimicked the Thunder rapper's pose accurately.

"Jennie said Let me try that too and slayed it effortlessly," a fan commented.

"When queens inspire queens Jennie nailed Lisa’s pose," another fan remarked.

"TBH only difference remains in costumes," another fan added.

Jennie and Lisa of BLACKPINK dominate Coachella 2025 with their respective solo stages

At Coachella 2025, Lisa took the stage on April 12 and 19, delivering a high-energy performance that showcased her versatility as an artist. Her set featured tracks from her debut solo album, Alter Ego, including the hit Chill and When I'm With You.

The album, released on February 28, 2025, explores themes of identity and fame through a blend of hip-hop, electropop, and trap genres, featuring collaborations with artists like Doja Cat, Rosalía, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Collaborating with designer Asher Levine and stylist Brett Alan Nelson, BLACKPINK's Lisa donned outfits ranging from a reptilian, armored bodysuit in two distinct colors of red and metallic gray to an ethereal ensemble inspired by luminescent flora swimsuit with light-fitted heels.

BLACKPINK's Jennie graced the Coachella stage on April 14 and 20, delivering a performance that blended elegance with intensity. She performed tracks from her debut solo album, Ruby, including the standout single Like JENNIE and ZEN.

Adding to the excitement, Jennie invited singer Kali Uchis to join her on stage for Damn Right, creating a memorable collaboration that delighted the audience. The BLACKPINK rapper sang live on Start a War and Twin, while delivering amazing choreographed performances on Handlebars, Mantra, and more.

Jennie will take the Outdoor Theatre stage for her second solo headline show at Coachella 2025 on April 20 from .745 to 8.25 PM PT (April 21 at 10.30 AM KST).

