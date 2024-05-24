Decoding BTS RM's LOST! music video: Bob wig, end credits, Spiderman meme reference, and more

On Friday, May 24, BTS' RM released the music video for his latest album's title track, LOST!, and its contents have left netizens utterly impressed. While the idol has always showcased his artistry with the music he's released, netizens were beyond stunned by the details executed in his latest music video.

The LOST! music video not only intrigued people with its storyline but also solved several mysteries that were built by the idol in the past few months. A few weeks ago, the idol posted not one but two photos of him with a bob wig, one in blonde and another in black. The picture of him in the black wig also served as his Instagram profile picture for a hot minute.

While fans were aware that the wigs were for some sort of filming, they were happy to have the mystery finally solved when they saw the idol wearing the wigs in the LOST! music video.

Additionally, the other details of the music video that fans couldn't stop talking about were his reference to the famous Spiderman meme and his innovative take on presenting the end credits.

Decoding details from BTS RM's latest title track music video, LOST!

On May 24, the music video for Right Place, Wrong Person's title track, LOST!, was released, and it soon became the talk of the town for several reasons. From the first few seconds, the music video caught the attention of the viewers and impressed them with its various intriguing details. For starters, the music video begins with an animation.

The idol brought a sense of wholeness to the music video by beginning and ending the music video with the same kind of animation. Netizens believe that the animation is either clay stop-motion or 3D models stylized to look like clay figures. While this already piqued the interest of the music video, its intricacies don't stop there.

In the music video, the idol is seen walking through a maze which is expected to represent a map of his brain. This is also alluded to in the shot where the news reporters are speaking.

Both of their mugs read "Indise Namjoon", in Korean. This, netizens believe, either holds similarities or is inspired by the 1967 French film, Playtime, directed by Jacques Tati.

The story revolves around Monsieur Hulot who gets lost in a maze created by modern architecture on his way to meet an American official. As he makes his way through the maze, he ends up creating chaos alongside some American tourists with whom he explores Paris.

Given that both LOST! and Playtime revolve around the concept of getting lost in a maze and exploring different areas with a group of people, they were paralleled by netizens.

On the other hand, fans also noticed the reference to the famous Spiderman meme. This comes from the Spiderman comic where three people wearing the Spiderman costume point toward each other due to their similarity in looks.

RM is also seen doing the same in his music video for LOST!. Three Kim Namjoons who are wearing the same beige suit are seen pointing toward each other.

Lastly, fans were most impressed with the end credits. Instead of simply presenting the people who worked in the music video, the idol showcased the cast and crew in a unique form.

Some of them included a paper coming out of a printer, a code on a PC, a mug, and names written on the "Hello! This is *Blank*" tag. The end credits also speculated that the music video was shot on Kodak film and processed by CineLab.

On the whole, fans and netizens, in general, were totally impressed and moved by the LOST! music video and praised the idol endlessly for the same.