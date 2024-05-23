BTS’ RM provides a glimpse of his upcoming song, LOST!

BTS leader RM has delighted fans with a preview of his upcoming track, LOST! He shared a snippet of the song on BTS' Instagram on May 21, 2024, featuring him singing directly into the recording mic. The video was reposted on his personal handle as well, and included behind-the-scenes shots with the recording crew.

LOST! is set to be released on May 24, 2024, as the second single from his upcoming album, Right Person, Wrong Place, following Come Back To Me. RM's second solo album has already generated significant anticipation within the K-pop community.

RM's upcoming song, LOST!'s preview teaser comes to light

BTS leader RM's upcoming second solo album has already created enough excitement across the world. The album is scheduled for official release on May 24, but its lead single, Come Back To Me, dropped on May 10, 2024.

This song, released with the music video, already won the hearts of fans with its depth and calmness, and is different from what Namjoon usually represents in his songs. While Come Back To Me explores themes of self-discovery and reconciliation, fans are eager to learn what kind of message LOST! would bring.

On May 20, three posters for the song were released via BTS' social media. The images depict RM in various physically confined settings, such as a maze, a closed room, and an empty classroom filled with three desks and chairs. Each scenario features multiple doppelgängers of the singer, emphasizing the song's theme of being lost.

A day after the poster release, BTS shared a 42-second preview teaser of LOST! showcasing RM recording the song. In the video, he is seen practicing in a recording studio, singing the lyrics:

"Every morning, every night I always feel excitement. When I feel lonely as f*ck I still get lifeless. Enough loving and low with gun and lightless, uh yeah."

The teaser also includes candid moments of RM smiling and interacting with the song's director. Both of them discuss the song's notes, giving fans a glimpse into the creative process. This engaging preview has further excited fans, who are eagerly awaiting the full release to experience the BTS member's latest artistic creation.

LOST! is just the second song of the album that will have a whopping number of 11 songs. As BTS fans are aware about the deep lyricism that the leader brings to the table, they are excited to find out the meaning behind all the remaining songs. Some of the other songs in this album will be Nuts, Out of Love, Groin, Domdachi, etc.

The BTS leader has also been the most active user of social media despite being in the military. He is even staying close to music in the military by being a part of the musical band.

RM's first solo album, Indigo was released on December 2, 2022. The impact of this album was felt far and wide. His second solo album will however be released while he remains in military service. Namjoon's discharge date from the military is expected to be June 10, 2025. Till then, fans have to savor all his new album has to offer in his absence.