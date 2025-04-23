Eat Run Love ending explained & season 2 renewal possibilities: Do Zhuang Da Fei and Chen Fei Yu’s characters end up together in a wedding?

On April 22, 2025, Eat Run Love concluded all its episodes on Youku. The series follows the story of Ding Zhitong and Gan Yang. They meet in college, fall in love, break up, and meet again after 10 years. The drama is based on Chen Zhi Yao's novel A Billion Dollar Romance.

Zhuang Da Fei plays Ding Zhitong, a hardworking woman weighed down by debts. Chen Fei Yu plays Gan Yang, a rich but kind young man. Social differences, secrets, and time apart test their love story. In the final episode of Eat Run Love, they reunite. Gan Yang proposes, and they get married.

This answers the show’s main question: yes, they end up together at a wedding. The ceremony shows the couple exchange vows. However, Eat Run Love also leaves a few things open.

There are business threads and side stories that could be explored further. So far, there is no confirmation of a second season, but the story’s open-ended tone suggests the possibility. Viewers are left with a finished love story, but a future that still holds more to see.

Given the cast’s popularity and the show's strong character arcs, a continuation wouldn’t be surprising.

The series is directed by Yu Zhongzhong and written by Jin Yuanyuan. Other cast members include Lin Boyang, Denny Huang, Yi Daqian, and Shang Wanqing. The drama blends urban romance, business, and personal growth.

Eat Run Love final episode breakdown: The proposal, the wedding, and their shared future

The last episode of Eat Run Love brings closure to Ding Zhitong and Gan Yang’s journey. Ding Zhitong chooses to leave her stable job, deciding to support Gan Yang’s business challenge. They sell their homes and invest everything into Langteng, Gan Yang’s company.

As the business picks up, their bond grows stronger. During a group run, Gan Yang proposes. This moment becomes personal and emotional.

It happens on the same path where he once ran alone after their breakup. Zhitong accepts the proposal with tears and a smile.

The wedding is simple but meaningful. Song Mingmei helps Zhitong with the veil. Friends gather to celebrate. Gan Yang confesses his past mistakes, and also promises to love her for life. Zhitong says he taught her how to love and how to live.

Later, they return to Shanghai together. Langteng becomes a leading company. Ding Zhitong and Gan Yang stand hand in hand before their new office. They are equal partners in business and in life. The ending wraps up their love story, but it still leaves room for what could come next.

Eat Run Love ends with a wedding, success, and new beginnings. Whether season 2 will follow is still unknown, but for now, the couple has found their way back to each other.

