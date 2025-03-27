"Either Kim Soo Hyun or Kwak Tae Yong threatened him" — Kim Sae-ron's close friend comes forward to debunk late actress's ex-boyfriend allegations

Amid the ongoing controversy concerning Kim Soo-hyun and the late Kim Sae-ron, a close friend of the late actress came forward with new information. The person rebutted claims made by a Mr. K, who identified himself as Kim Sae-ron's ex-boyfriend.

Since the tragic death of Kim Sae-ron on February 16, 2025, there have been different accounts of how she died. Allkpop reported that a man named Mr. K claimed in an interview with The Fact on March 25, 2025, that he had briefly dated the Bloodhounds actress.

He suggested that her depression significantly came from being depressed by her family and also stated that Kim Soo-hyun had nothing to do with her death.

On March 27, a close friend then stated that the former actress did not have a serious relationship with Mr. K. The friend stated that the claims by Mr. K on how the family induced the late actress's depression were false and misleading.

She said that she often stayed at the actress's apartment and had seen Sea-ron's mother and aunt helping with the house chores. Koreaboo reported that the friend told Garosero via telephone that Mr. K is not a "bad guy." This conversation was live-streamed on Garosero's YouTube channel.

She revealed:

"I mean, I don't think he's a bad guy, based on what I know. He's a quiet, introverted person… Like, when his phone conversation recording with director Kwak Tae Yong was leaked, he was terrified."

The friend continued to claim that either Kim Soo-hyun or Kwak Tae-young contacted Mr. K and "threatened" him to make such false statements against Kim Sae-ron. She claimed:

"So, I don't think he's the vile type. But seeing how he turned and wrote the statement and all… I have to suspect that either Kim Soo Hyun or Kwak Tae Yong threatened him and got to him. Like, I have reason to believe so."

However, it is crucial to note that no concrete evidence has been presented to substantiate these claims, and both Kim Soo-hyun and Kwak Tae-yong have not publicly addressed these specific allegations.

Alleged ex-boyfriend denies Kim Soo-hyun's involvement in Kim Sae-ron's emotional turmoil leading to her death

In the same interview, Mr. K mentioned that the reason for Kim Sae-ron's distress was that her family did not care, not because of something Kim Soo-hyun did. News18 also reported that Mr. K insisted the allegations against Kim Soo-hyun were false.

In contrast to Mr. K's statements, some of the Bloodhounds actress's family members claimed that Kim Soo-hyun contributed to Sae-ron's financial and mental stress. The late actress's family made these allegations on March 11, 2025.

Furthermore, the family claimed that the actress took her life the same day as Kim Soo-hyun's 37th birthday.

Mr. K's sudden appearance in the ongoing scandal happened after YouTuber Lee Jin-ho posted a video on March 25. In the video, Lee Jin-ho claimed that the Bloodhounds actress was married and went through an abortion before she took her life on February 16, 2025.

Lee Jin-ho added that the man she was secretly married to was a non-celebrity, and the couple were allegedly planning to move to New York in January 2025.

These allegations surfaced after Kim Sae-ron's family claimed that Kim Soo-hyun dated Sae-ron when she was a minor in 2016 on March 10, 2025. The actress's family released several photos and video clips via Garosero's YouTube channel to corroborate their claims.

On March 27, 2025, the family's attorney shared screenshots of KakaoTalk messages where Kim Soo-hyun allegedly expressed his desire to kiss Sae-ron, who was 17 back then. The messages were from 2016.

Gold Medalist, the agency that represents Kim Soo-hyun, rejected allegations that Kim Soo-Hyun and Sae-ron were once romantically involved. The agency stated that the two were not romantically involved when Kim Sae-ron was underage. The agency released a 12-page statement refuting all allegations.

Reportedly, Kim Sae-ron had to face considerable financial issues stemming from a drunk driving incident in 2022. She was allegedly in debt and working part-time jobs to pay Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist. She owed 700 million KRW (around $477,000) in damages and penalties over the incident.

