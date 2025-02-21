"Everyone wants to do it" — Study Group actress Shin Su-hyun reveals cast members' strong desire for Season 2

On February 21, 2025, actress Shin Su-hyun spoke about the entire cast of Study Group wanting to do season 2. The first season concluded on February 20, 2025.

South Korean television series, Study Group, premiered on January 23, 2025. The K-Drama stars NU'EST idol, Hwang Min-hyun, who is known for Alchemy of Souls and My Lovely Liar. Additionally, the series also features When The Stars Gossip star Han Ji-eun, Cha Woo-min from Melo Movie, and Shin Su-hyun from My Sweet Mobster.

In an interview with Xports News, actress Shin Su-hyun, who portrays Lee Ji-woo, revealed the collective enthusiasm for a second season. She stated:

"Ga-min (played by Hwang Min-hyun) really wants to do season 2, and everyone wants to do it. I heard there are a lot of fans who are looking forward to season 2. The director, actors, and production company members are all going to have a meal together, so we're going to push for it then (laughs). The actors definitely want to do it."

Study Group starring Hwang Min-hyun impresses fans worldwide with its plot

Study Group is an adaptation of the popular webtoon by Shin Hyung-wook. The series follows Yoon Ga-min (Hwang Min-hyun), a first-year student at Yusung Technical High School, known for his fighting skills but struggling academic performance.

Determined to improve his grades and attend university, Ga-min forms a study group within the school's challenging environment. The group includes his former tutor and now temporary teacher, Lee Han-kyung (Han Ji-eun).

The group also includes the school's top student, Pi Han-wool (Cha Woo-min), and fellow first-year student Lee Ji-woo (Shin Su-hyun). They navigate the complexities of high school life. However, Ga-min gets embroiled in the school's fight clubs.

The final episode of season 1 of Study Group delivers a series of pivotal moments that impact the trajectory of the main characters. Throughout the season, Ga-min balances his desire for academic success with the necessity to defend his peers from the school's bullying.

In the finale, this conflict reaches a peak as he confronts the school's most formidable antagonist, Pi Han-ul (Cha Woo-min), challenging the status quo. In the end, Pi Han-ul's reign of terror is ended by Ga-min and his friends. However, teacher Lee Han-gyeon (Han Ji-eun) suddenly resigns from her post. The ending hints at a season 2 renewal.

According to Xports News report, several major scenes from the original webtoon aren't included in season 1. Furthermore, the unclear ending of the pilot season hints at Ga-min and Lee Han-gyeong's unfinished business.

The series has been praised globally for its storyline and strong character development. Hwang Min-hyun's portrayal of Yoon Ga-min has been well-received. Additionally, other lead cast actors like Hong Min-ki, Gong Do-yu, and Lee Jong-hyun, are lauded by fans for their acting skills.

In the meantime, Study Group remains available for streaming on TVING and Viki.

