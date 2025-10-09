From BTS’ Jin, j-hope to BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jisoo: Full list of K-pop 2026 Grammys submissions so far

The race for Grammy gold has officially begun. The Recording Academy opened the submission for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on July 16, keeping the entry window open through August 29. During this time, artists, producers, and media professionals submitted their qualifying works for consideration.Evaluation for music releases was limited, released between August 31, 2024, and August 30, 2025, qualified for consideration. The first voting phase opened on October 3 and continues through October 15. Academy members will select this year’s nominees and the final nominations drop on November 7, 2025. The final voting will be conducted from December 12, through January 5, 2026, wrapping-up months-long process that culminate with the Grammy Awards on February 1, 2026. There, this year’s winners will finally be dsclosed. Below is the complete list of K-pop submissions for the Grammys so far, featuring both solo artists and acts.Leading K-pop artists listed among 2026 Grammy submissionsAs the Recording Academy’s submission window for the 68th Grammy Awards closes, several K-pop artists have officially entered the race. Below is the full K-pop list. KPop Demon Hunters (Movie)KPop Demon Hunters The Soundtrack - Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, Album of the YearGolden - Best Song Written for Visual Media, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Song of the Year, Record of the YearBLACKPINKJump - Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Dance Pop Recording, Best Music VideoBLACKPINK's Rosérosie - Best Engineered Album Non-Classical, Best Recording Package, Best Album Cover, Best Pop Vocal Album, Album of the YearAPT. - Best Music Video, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, Song of the Year, Record of the YearToxic Till The End - Best Pop Solo PerformanceBLACKPINK's Jennie Ruby - Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classicallike JENNIE - Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year, Best Music VideoExtraL - Best Pop Duo/Group PerformanceDamn Right - Best R&amp;B PerformanceBLACKPINK's LisaAtrer Ego - Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, Best Pop Vocal Album, Album of the YearBorn Again - Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Song of the Year, Record of the YearFxck Up The World - Best Music Video, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap SongBorn Again (Purple Disco Machine Remix) - Best Remixed RecordingMoonlit Floor - Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the YearBLACKPINK's JisooEarthquake - Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Videoj-hopeSweet Dreams - Record of the Year, Song of the YearKillin It Girl - Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Music VideoMona Lisa - Best Pop Solo PerformanceJinEcho - Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal AlbumDon’t Say You Love Me - Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo PerformanceKATSEYEBest New ArtistGabriela - Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Song of the Year, Record of the YearGnarly - Best Music VideoTWICEStrategy - Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal AlbumStrategy - Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Music VideoSuperstars - Song of the Year, Best Melodic Rap PerformanceSEVENTEENSpill the Feels - Album of the YearThunder - Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music VideoLove, Money, Fame - Best Pop Duo/Group PerformanceHappy Burstday - Best Pop Vocal AlbumENHYPENBest New ArtistATEEZBest New ArtistaespaBest New ArtistThe 68th edition of the Grammy Awards will serve as the network’s last telecast of the affair before it relocates to Disney.