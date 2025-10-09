  • home icon
From BTS’ Jin, j-hope to BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jisoo: Full list of K-pop 2026 Grammys submissions so far

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 09, 2025 18:30 GMT
BTS&rsquo; Jin, j-hope and BLACKPINK&rsquo;s Lisa, Jisoo (Image via Instagram/@jin, @uarmyhope, @lalalalisa_m, @sooyaaa__, X/@RecordingAcad)
BTS’ Jin, j-hope and BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jisoo (Image via Instagram/@jin, @uarmyhope, @lalalalisa_m, @sooyaaa__, X/@RecordingAcad)

The race for Grammy gold has officially begun. The Recording Academy opened the submission for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on July 16, keeping the entry window open through August 29. During this time, artists, producers, and media professionals submitted their qualifying works for consideration.

Evaluation for music releases was limited, released between August 31, 2024, and August 30, 2025, qualified for consideration. The first voting phase opened on October 3 and continues through October 15. Academy members will select this year’s nominees and the final nominations drop on November 7, 2025.

The final voting will be conducted from December 12, through January 5, 2026, wrapping-up months-long process that culminate with the Grammy Awards on February 1, 2026. There, this year’s winners will finally be dsclosed. Below is the complete list of K-pop submissions for the Grammys so far, featuring both solo artists and acts.

Leading K-pop artists listed among 2026 Grammy submissions

As the Recording Academy’s submission window for the 68th Grammy Awards closes, several K-pop artists have officially entered the race. Below is the full K-pop list.

KPop Demon Hunters (Movie)

  • KPop Demon Hunters The Soundtrack - Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, Album of the Year
  • Golden - Best Song Written for Visual Media, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Song of the Year, Record of the Year

BLACKPINK

  • Jump - Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Dance Pop Recording, Best Music Video
BLACKPINK's Rosé

  • rosie - Best Engineered Album Non-Classical, Best Recording Package, Best Album Cover, Best Pop Vocal Album, Album of the Year
  • APT. - Best Music Video, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, Song of the Year, Record of the Year
  • Toxic Till The End - Best Pop Solo Performance

BLACKPINK's Jennie

  • Ruby - Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
  • like JENNIE - Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year, Best Music Video
  • ExtraL - Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
  • Damn Right - Best R&B Performance
BLACKPINK's Lisa

  • Atrer Ego - Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, Best Pop Vocal Album, Album of the Year
  • Born Again - Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Song of the Year, Record of the Year
  • Fxck Up The World - Best Music Video, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song
  • Born Again (Purple Disco Machine Remix) - Best Remixed Recording
  • Moonlit Floor - Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year

BLACKPINK's Jisoo

  • Earthquake - Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video
j-hope

  • Sweet Dreams - Record of the Year, Song of the Year
  • Killin It Girl - Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Music Video
  • Mona Lisa - Best Pop Solo Performance

Jin

  • Echo - Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album
  • Don’t Say You Love Me - Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance

KATSEYE

  • Best New Artist
  • Gabriela - Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Song of the Year, Record of the Year
  • Gnarly - Best Music Video
TWICE

  • Strategy - Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album
  • Strategy - Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Music Video
  • Superstars - Song of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance

SEVENTEEN

  • Spill the Feels - Album of the Year
  • Thunder - Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video
  • Love, Money, Fame - Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
  • Happy Burstday - Best Pop Vocal Album
ENHYPEN

  • Best New Artist

ATEEZ

  • Best New Artist

aespa

  • Best New Artist

The 68th edition of the Grammy Awards will serve as the network’s last telecast of the affair before it relocates to Disney.

