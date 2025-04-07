"Global Fashion Icon Indeed!" — Fans celebrate as Cha Eun-woo tops brand coverage and engagement metrics at Paris Fashion Week AW25

On April 7, 2025, the media X account @TheePopCore reported that South Korean singer and actor Cha Eun-woo demonstrated his significant influence in the fashion world during the Autumn/Winter 2025 Paris Fashion Week.

Representing Yves Saint Laurent (YSL), his presence and social media activity reportedly generated an impressive $4 million approximately in Earned Media Value (EMV), positioning him as one of the top influencers of the event.

ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo, who is also known for his acting gigs, was among the guests seen at the YSL show clad in a sophisticated outfit that captured the interest of fashion enthusiasts as well as members of the press.

Cha Eun-woo's EMV news triggered mass jubilation among his fans. His social media handles were flooded with congratulatory messages, with his fans broadcasting their pride in his success. He was called a "Global Fashion Icon" by one of his fans, who noted his increasing stature in the world of fashion.

"Saint Laurent Prince the Global Fashion Icon Indeed!" a netizen wrote.

Supporters hailed him as a "true influencer" and celebrated the feat.

"Finally, the real matrix of a true influencer!" a fan wrote.

"Congratulations my most searched, recognized, iconics, handsome, smart,the Best with everything ChaEunWoo..proud fan here keep it up," another fan wrote.

"And to think that YSL did their show on the last day of Paris Fashion Week so Eunwoo had very limited time for his instagram posts and yet this! Talk about real impact! He truly earned this," another fan added.

Others lauded his influence and called him an "organic king."

"saint laurent ambassador, the organic king cha eunwoo," a fan remarked.

"And to think the YSL show closes the PFW.. less time with that much EMV. Cha Eunwoo is🔥🔥🔥~" another fan added.

"Pure facts. You totally deserve it, Eunwoo!" another fan emphasized.

Cha Eun-woo: From K-Pop sensation to global fashion icon

Cha Eun-woo made his official debut in 2016 as part of the South Korean boy band ASTRO under Fantagio Entertainment. The group's choreography and songs light up with the utter anticipation of a quick sensation. With his stunning and ear-to-the-ground exuberance, he was crowned by such nicknames as the "Face Genius" by fans and media.

In addition to his music, he pursued acting, garnering roles that showed his versatility and nuance as a performer. Some of his top performances are leading roles in the romantic comedy My ID is Gangnam Beauty (2018) and the fantasy drama True Beauty (2020-2021).

Cha Eun-woo's immaculate fashion sense and arresting presence on stage have earned him accolades in the world of fashion, hence he is also called the "CF King" by his fans. He was made a global ambassador for the haute couture fashion brand Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) in July 2024.

His influence in fashion extends beyond YSL. In September 2024, he starred in Calvin Klein's Fall 2024 Menswear campaign, modeling key pieces from the collection. In an interview with Teen Vogue he expressed his admiration for the brand.

"I've admired Calvin Klein for a long time, so it's surreal to be a part of this campaign," he stated.

As of December 2024, he is the K-pop star with the most advertisement campaigns as he has signed 23 collaborations with brands such as Dior Beauty, Skechers, Giordano, Subway, The North Face, Ricola, Hanwha Life Insurance, Milo, Sprite, Cornetto, Bodyfriend, and Nescafé.

Cha Eun-woo's popularity is not limited to lifestyle and fashion products but as a brand ambassador, he also appeared in 2023 for the "Visit Korea Year 2023-24" campaign, which will promote the tourism industry of South Korea.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty and True Beauty is available on Netflix. His recent K-dramas A Good Day to Be a Dog is available on Viki Rakuten while Wonderful World is streaming on Disney+.

