“HE WORKED SO HARD FOR US”- Fans emotional as RUN JIN editors reveal BTS’ Jin’s willingness to take on challenges for ARMY post military discharge

On February 10, 2025, an interview with Yoo Jeong-min, the writer and director of the variety show Run Jin, was published in the Weverse Magazine. In the interview, he opened up about BTS's Jin's enthusiasm to produce quality content after his discharge from the military.

Fans were touched by Jin's reported gesture to prepare good content for his fans and his determination to work hard towards that goal. They took to social media to express themselves. Here's what one X user wrote:

"Run Jin editors about Seokjin: "Jin felt a strong sense of responsibility regarding the off period as the oldest BTS member and the first to return from the army. He told us, “I can handle some tough stuff. Feel free to really put me through the grinder and make it hard on me.” HE WORKED SO HARD FOR US"

The first episode of Run Jin took place just a few days after BTS Jin was discharged from his mandatory military service. The production team of Run Jin carefully thought over various aspects to showcase the Super Tuna singer's gratitude towards ARMY (BTS fandom). Ryu Songhui, head of HYBE Media Studio’s Original Content Planning Team, revealed that Jin himself was unaware of the Mt Hallasan challenge until after the teaser was aired.

"“Run Jin” Is Proof that Jin Was Born for Variety Shows!🔥 Action, comedy, and pure Jin energy—this show has it all!" a fan replied.

"Absolutely love how the staff tailored the show to entertain us but also give our elite soldiers a chance to shine. Their determination to prank Jin in every episode is pretty impressive, too. There is real trust there." another fan replied.

"Seokjin is an all-rounder. He embraces all the challenges of hosting with flair, versatility, and confidence. He can totally handle a show all on his own. Hoping for lots more of Run Jin episodes in the future!" a user wrote.

Adding further comments on the Mount Hallasan episode, writer Yoo Jeong-min revealed that BTS' Jin has asked the production team to pull all the stops and make the challenge difficult for him.

The writer added that Jin was the first person to climb up the mountain and he even joked that he had thought that the crew would not be able to make it to the top.

Writer Yoo ended the answer by saying that the Mount Hallasan episode brought the cast and crew closer and that they have a lot of stories to tell for a long time ahead.

Meanwhile, more fan reactions read:

"“poured his heart and soul into everything with the utmost love for it.” this is such high praise and proof to how hard and devoted seokjin is to run jin." a fan shared

"ARMY knows and appreciates Jin's efforts, ideas and love. Thank you Jin for every single episode! It was truly a blast! So proud of you! 💜" a fan replied

"#Run_Jin The good thing about Tuesdays... JIN contents always brighten the mood ☺️"a user commented

Run Jin: All you need to know about the Run! BTS spinoff

Run Jin's first episode premiered on August 13, 2024. The premise of the show is simple - BTS member Jin takes on various challenges, often with some guests on the show. BTS member j-hope, B1A4 member Sandeul, TXT members Yeonjun and Beomgyu, BTOB member Eunkwang, and Lee Yi-kyung were among the several guests on the show.

The show is a spin-off of Run! BTS, where all seven members of BTS would participate in various challenges to win a special prize at the end. So far, 19 episodes of the show have aired.

