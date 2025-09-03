Heart Signal season 8 cast: Ages, backgrounds, social medias, & more

Heart Signal season 8 is a 2025 dating and social reasoning program created by Tencent Video Coordinate Studio. The show is adapted from the original South Korean variety series Heart Signal, which first aired on Channel A in 2017. The first episode of Heart Signal season 8 aired on August 4, 2025.

Carrying forward the concept established in its earlier seasons, Heart Signal season 8's format follows a group of young singles who move into the Heart Apartment in Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province. Over the course of a month, they share daily life under one roof, navigating friendship, attraction, and emotional growth.

Their interactions gradually reveal personal values and perspectives on love, reflecting how modern youth build relationships in today’s society. Through its blend of unscripted interactions, cultural context, and expert commentary, Heart Signal season 8 continues the franchise’s legacy of combining romance with psychological observation.

Heart Signal season 8 introduces diverse cast of 12 participants with unique careers, backgrounds, and personalities

The eighth season of Heart Signal introduces 12 participants from diverse educational, professional, and cultural backgrounds. The cast includes six men and six women aged between 22 and 29.

The cast includes entrepreneurs, students, medical professionals, consultants, and creative individuals, offering a wide mix of personalities. Some have international backgrounds, while others come from strong academic and professional foundations in China.

The combination of local and international participants, with varied careers spanning business, medicine, media, architecture, and the arts, gives Heart Signal season 8 a diverse and dynamic lineup. Here is the complete list of participants:

Female Participants

1) Wang Jue

Wang Jue (Image via Wiebo/@心动信号)

Age: 24 (born April 13, 2001)

Constellation: Aries

MBTI: ENFP

Wiebo: @王玉er_

Originally from Liaoning, Wang Jue studied German at Dalian University of Foreign Languages. She is involved in clothing export entrepreneurship while also working as a model. Known for her classical image and long black hair, she brings a fresh and elegant aura to the season.

2) Ke Ailin

Ke Ailin (Image via Wiebo/@心动信号)

Age: 27 (born November 21, 1998)

Constellation: Scorpio

MBTI: ENFJ

Wiebo: @柯爱林呀

A graduate of Zhejiang Media College with a major in Broadcasting and Hosting, Ke Ailin has also apprenticed at a Chinese medicine clinic. From Anhui, she currently manages a health brand and is recognized for her sweet and entrepreneurial charm.

3) Lu Yuan

Lu Yuan (Image via Wiebo/@心动信号)

Age: 22 (born December 3, 2002)

Constellation: Sagittarius

MBTI: ENTJ

Wiebo: @卢远_Yuan

Born in Zhejiang, Lu Yuan completed her undergraduate degree in English at the University of Science and Technology Beijing and pursued postgraduate studies in law at Beijing Normal University. She represents the academic side of the cast and is appears cool and confident.

4) Xu Rulan

Xu Rulan (Image via Wiebo/@心动信号)

Age: 26 (born 1999)

Constellation: Cancer

MBTI: ENTJ

Wiebo: @徐如蓝Lan

Based in Shanghai, Xu Rulan is an assistant project manager at an architectural institute. She holds dual master’s degrees in construction management from the University of Melbourne and University College London (UCL). Coming from an affluent family, she adds sophistication to the lineup.

5) Wang Yifan

Wang Yifan (Image via Wiebo/@心动信号)

Age: 23 (born May 26, 2002)

Constellation: Gemini

MBTI: ENFJ

Wiebo: @是艺帆

A graduate of the Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts, Wang Yifan works as a museum guide. She is described as lively, youthful, and full of energy.

6) Sun Hanqing

Sun Hanqing (Image via Wiebo/@心动信号)

Age: 24 (born September 9, 2000)

Constellation: Virgo

MBTI: ENTJ

Wiebo: @吃吃孙涵清

Hanqing is a management trainee at a bathroom brand group. She has broadcasting major degrees from Nanchang University and Shanghai University.

Male Participants

1) Jin Yuxing

Jin Yuxing (Image via Wiebo/@心动信号)

Age: 27 (born 1997)

Constellation: Scorpio

MBTI: ISFJ

Wiebo: @金禹行HANG

From Zhejiang, Jin Yuxing is the general manager of a daily necessities company. Known for his athletic temperament and attention to detail, he is one of the central male figures of the season.

2) Wang Lechen

Wang Lechen (Image via Wiebo/@心动信号)

Age: 27 (born August 2, 1998)

Constellation: Leo

MBTI: INFP

Wiebo: @王楽晨

A graduate of Zhejiang Media College with a focus on music production, Wang Lechen works as a marketing manager at an environmental technology firm. His artistic background and gentle personality contribute to his literary appeal.

3) Fang Yijiong

Fang Yijiong (Image via Wiebo/@心动信号)

Age: 29 (born September 29, 1995)

Constellation: Libra

MBTI: ISFP

Wiebo: @_方益炯

A practicing ophthalmologist and graduate of Wenzhou Medical University, Fang Yijiong stands out with his professional expertise. He has been described as mysterious yet charming.

4) Jiao Zhiheng

Jiao Zhiheng (Image via Wiebo/@心动信号)

Age: 27 (born 1998)

Constellation: Leo

MBTI: ISFP

Wiebo: @焦峙衡

From Sichuan, Jiao Zhiheng studied geography and social policy at University College Dublin. He works as a consultant at a Shanghai technology company and is involved in public welfare teaching projects.

5) Jonas Kupferschmid or Jonas 瑞龙 (Ruilong)

Ruilong (Image via Wiebo/@心动信号)

Age: 25 (born 2000)

Constellation: Aries

MBTI: INFP

Wiebo: @Jonas 瑞龙

Of Swiss nationality, Ruilong studied information technology at ETH Zurich. He works as a management trainee in the audit department of a Shanghai watch company. His international background and INFP personality bring diversity to the cast.

6) Liu Zihan

Liu Zihan (Image via Wiebo/@心动信号)

Age: 29 (born 1995)

Constellation: Sagittarius

MBTI: ENFJ

Wiebo: @刘子晗_Herry

Liu is the head of a sports company and appeared from episodes 3 to 10. He is a graduate of New York University.

Heart Signal season 8 also highlights the cultural atmosphere of the Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Shanghai regions, often referred to as Jiangnan, known for its lively spirit and distinctive lifestyle. This backdrop adds depth to the unfolding human connections inside the apartment.

Heart Signal season 8 is hosted by Du Hai Tao, with panelists Qian Zhuang, Victor Ma, Jerry Yan, Zhang Chun Ye, and Hankiz Omar as regular members. K-pop group SEVENTEEN member The8 (Xu Minghao) joined as a panelist from episodes 1 to 6 and 13 to 15.

The panel of celebrity hosts, nicknamed Heart Cupids, observe from the studio. They watch recorded moments, interpret hidden signals, and analyze subtle changes in relationships.

Their task is to predict the true feelings of the participants. If they guess correctly, they earn a "heart stone," adding a playful element to the reasoning aspect of the show.

Heart Signal Season 8 is now available for streaming on WeTV and Tencent Video, with new episodes dropping every Monday and Tuesday.

