Heechul and Momo's relationship timeline: When the Super Junior and TWICE member dated and broke up

On June 15, during the recent Knowing Bros episode, Heechul and Momo's past relationship was seemingly brought back by one of the Knowing Bros cast members. In the episode, Heechul was seen commenting that he was quite envious of Young-chul for his impressive humor and intelligence.

In return, Young-chul expressed that he was more envious of the Super Junior member due to his alleged freedom in his dating life. Here's what he said:

"I want to live like Heechul. He dates girl group members and kisses them while hanging out with them until 3-4 AM."

When this instance landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but speculate if Kim Young-chul was referring to Heechul's past relationship with the TWICE member, Momo. Furthermore, many netizens even criticized the cast members for allegedly bringing up the idol's past. In light of this incident, the following article will take a run-down memory lane of the timeline of the relationship between Heechul and Momo.

Public confirmation to break up announcement: Heechul and Momo's relationship timeline

Super Junior's Heechul, otherwise known as Kim Hee-chul, is a 40-year-old K-pop idol house under Label SJ. He has also taken up other roles in the South Korean entertainment industry such as singer, songwriter, presenter, and actor since his debut with Super Junior in 2005.

Twice's Momo, on the other hand, is a 27-year-old Japanese singer and rapper who debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2015. These two celebrities were revealed to have dated for a little over a year, until their eventual breakup in 2021. Here's a breakdown of their relationship's timeline:

1) August 2019 - Agencies denied the rumored relationship

In 2019, after Heechul and Momo were spotted hanging out often with each other, speculations on the dating began to rise. However, both Label SJ and JYP Entertainment came through with statements that the two aren't dating and they just share a close friendship.

Label SJ stated the following:

“Super Junior’s Kim Heechul and TWICE’s Momo are close friends with a senior-junior relationship. (The dating reports) are false.”

After an announcement stating that they're looking into the issue, JYP Entertainment added the following:

“(The dating reports) are false, and the two are just close friends with a senior-junior relationship.”

2) January 2020 - Confirmed relationship

However, within a few months, another statement was released by both agencies, confirming that the two were, in fact, dating. The two agencies reported to the Korean media outlet, EDaily, that they came to know each other through a variety show appearance in 2017. Though their relationship began as a senior-junior dynamic, it soon developed into a romantic relationship.

Here's what the outlet said:

“The two of them are currently developing a beautiful love for each other despite their busy schedules. It’s been said that in the rough entertainment industry where many incidents occur, they are a great source of support for each other. Their relationship began as ‘close seniors and juniors’ but they are now a couple.”

3) July 2021 - Breakup announcement

By July of next year, the Heechul and Momo were reported to have broken up. Label SJ and JYP Entertainment released a joint statement through the Korean media outlet, SportsDonga, confirming that the two decided to separate ways.

"We’ve checked with the artist, and it is true that they broke up. Please understand that we cannot answer the details of it as it is the artist’s private life."

Following Heechul and Momo's breakup, both the idols have refrained from talking or commenting about their relationship with each other. However, subtle mentions, such as the recent one during the June 15, Knowing Bros episode keep popping up sometimes.