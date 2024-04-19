Super Junior's Ryeowook recently responded to the comments made by an alleged hater who made negative comments about him on YouTube. In an exchange on April 18, 2024, the idol called out the user, which sparked discussions on the internet. Ryeowook told the user not to harm anyone with their energy after telling them to stop making "thoughtless" comments.

"Stop talking thoughtlessly. Also, don't live hurting someone. That energy's too wasteful. Don't love someone [with that energy], too. Live alone forever. Don't harm anybody with it," the idol said.

The idol's comments and those made by the alleged fan were translated by an X user, @haewookfocus.

Expand Tweet

The discussion unfolded after a user criticized the idol for his romantic relationship, weight gain, and alleged exploitation of fans on his official YouTube channel, @RYEOWOOK. In their comment, the user asked the idol to "go on a diet" before wondering if he was "unable to manage" himself because he was in a relationship.

"Ryewook-ah please go on a diet. Are you unable to manage yourself because you are dating? Why are you making money from fans then? Just leave the [group] and open a café with your girlfriend. I'm a fan of ten years and this is just so pathetic," the user commented.

Super Junior Ryeowook addresses the alleged malicious online comments by an alleged hater

A user who claimed to have been the idol's fan for the last ten years took to commenting on his appearance and personal life on YouTube. The user also suggested that Ryeowook should leave Super Junior due to his dating life and weight gain.

The Sorry, Sorry singer responded to the comments and called them rude and malicious. He questioned the sincerity of the fan's support over the past decade, implying that their admiration may have been superficial.

In his initial response to the fan's comment on YouTube, Ryeowook conveyed surprise at the fan's purported 10-year admiration. The idol suggested that it might have been more about the idea of being a fan rather than genuine appreciation. Ryeowook also emphasized that his earnings were not attributable to the fan but rather to his hard work, underscoring the unseen efforts behind his success.

Another user, who has since deleted their account on X, posted a derogatory comment following the idol's statement about earning money through his hard work.

"Wow, do you truly believe you earned money solely through your skills? I chose my words carefully, considering Suju (short for Super Junior) fans. Ryeowook, wake up, you're not at that level. It's not as if you could earn money solely through your skills. Wake up," the now-deleted user wrote.

The idol responded to this comment and questioned the identity of the user. Although the user had since deleted the post, another fan had taken a screenshot and shared it with Ryeowook in case legal action was necessary. The idol later reposted the screenshot, expressing gratitude to the fan.

Expand Tweet

In a subsequent Instagram post on his handle, @ryeo9ook, the idol shared a screenshot of the exchange, expressing his thoughts on the matter. He reiterated his stance on earning money through hard work and criticized the notion that fans could dictate his actions or behavior.

His caption, as translated by Google, stated that he wondered if he even had to explain it, noting that his fans felt free to claim that he didn't "value them."

"There are people who make judgments and conclusions. Why do you think you = a fan when I said (money I earned through my hard work, not money earned because of you)? They said he earned it all thanks to his fans, he feels sorry for the fans, he would be hurt if he were like me, do you think that since I, a fan, spent money on you, I can do whatever I want and leave hateful comments and hurt you? Isn’t it abuse of power?" the comment read.

Ryeowook continued expressing how celebrities are also humans and must be treated in the same way. He then expressed his frustration, questioning why he couldn't respond when he felt hurt. The idol discussed the humanity of celebrities, questioning why they should endure such treatment silently.

The idol called out the critics who expressed hurtful comments, asserting that spending money on celebrities did not grant a license to write malicious remarks.

Ryeowook later differentiated between those who supported him genuinely and those who criticized him. He expressed gratitude towards his fans for their unwavering support throughout his career. The idol emphasized the value of their bond, forged through shared experiences and mutual trust.