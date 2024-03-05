"There must have been a problem": Fans defend Han So-hee as she garners attention for yelling at someone at the Boucheron Party in Paris

On Friday, March 1, the K-drama actress Han So-hee attended the Boucheron's 20th anniversary party which was held in Paris, France. As the global ambassador of the luxury jewelry brand, she was invited to the event, and without a doubt, she became one of the main events of the party. Netizens drooled over her unmatched visuals and stunning outfit.

However, that was not all netizens discussed about her attendance at the event. At one point, the actress was surrounded by reporters and a few audience members as people took pictures of her posing for the camera. However, Han So-hee looked displeased with the amount of noise a particular individual in the crowd was making. She immediately yelled at them and asked them to be quiet.

Fan reactions to So-hee's video (Image via Pann Nate)

Knowing Han So Hee’s personality, for her to raise her voice like that, there must have been a problem with the reporter or whoever else. It’s not like she’s a thoughtless person, and it would be nice if people didn’t get caught up in witch hunts after seeing that scene without considering the context.

When this clip landed on the internet, it shocked both fans and netizens in general, since people have not seen her lose her temper before. Given that the actress has always been polite and friendly while interacting with people at public events, fans grew concerned about the video that landed on the internet. While some people criticized her attitude, many others defended her by saying that there must've been a reason behind her actions.

Netizens react to the K-drama actress Han So-hee raising her voice at one of the audience members during the Boucheron Party in Paris

On March 1, Boucheron celebrated its successful twenty years in the industry with a grand party in Paris, France, inviting several celebrities that the brand engaged with. Given that Han So-hee stands as one of the global ambassadors of the luxury jewelry brand, she was naturally seen attending the event in her gorgeous black two-piece set.

Following the event, many videos of the actress dancing, talking to the other attendees, etc., at the event went viral. One such video that garnered a lot of netizens' attention was her yelling at someone in the crowd. The video that landed on the internet, sets the context as Han So-hee posing for the reporters who were gathered around her. Unlike the other carefree and unplanned moments of the event, this particular setting looked like it leaned more on the professional side.

Please be quiet.

As So-hee continued to pose for the camera, she was seen yelling at someone in the crowd, asking them to be quiet. Many pointed out that this is usually not how the actress behaves and they were quite shocked by the video. Several netizens criticized her for yelling at someone during a public event and called her out for allegedly showcasing a bad attitude.

However, fans immediately came to her defense stating that she was in a professional setting and it looked like there was an ongoing issue which Han So-hee tried to resolve by asking the audience member to stay quiet. Especially given that the video doesn't provide enough context for the viewers to understand what was going on, fans stated that her reaction might've been due to a valid reason.

Additionally, fans also pointed out that the actress was pretty drunk as she might have had a little too much to drink at the party. Therefore, many stated that she was impulsively standing up to the issue that was unfolding around her. Regardless, fans stated that she shouldn't be criticized for her actions without understanding the full context of what happened in the video.