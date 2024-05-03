“I’m trying to make a carat mushroom”— Na PD expresses his love and gratitude for SEVENTEEN by cooking lunch for all 13 members

SEVENTEEN released their comeback album 17 IS RIGHT HERE on April 29, 2024, which received massive praise worldwide and sold over 2 million album copies on Hanteo on its opening day. Meanwhile, South Korean television producer and director Na Yeong-seok, often known by his nickname Na PD, released a new video on his YouTube channel—channel fullmoon.

On May 3, 2023, the YouTube video titled "God of Repayment - I'm thankful to Seventeen | God of communication" showed the 13-piece boy band from Pledis Entertainment having a scrumptious meal with Na PD, which he exclusively prepared for the boys.

In the video, the popular producer and director also captured several snippets of himself while cooking. In one scene, he was seen making a diamond shape on a mushroom since SEVENTEEN's fandom name is CARAT, which represents a diamond.

"I'm trying to make a carat mushroom! When u spread this out, they’ll be like “omg!” and it’ll show a carat (diamond)," he said. (as auto-translated by YouTube)

"He could’ve felt both happy and sad": Na PD shares his thoughts on leaving S.Coups behind during SEVENTEEN's NANA Tour

Na PD prepared a delicious lunch to show his gratitude towards SEVENTEEN for filming the NANA Tour with him and also to cheer for the band's latest album release. The gestures not only touched the HOT singers but also moved CARATs to tears as they lauded the South Korean director online for his lovely gesture.

Meanwhile, in the YouTube video God of Repayment, Na PD raised the topic of leaving S.Coups behind as he took the rest of the group's 12 members to Italy to film the popular variety show NANA Tour.

S.Coups was dealing with a knee injury at that time, which led him to undergo anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery as well as anterolateral ligament reconstruction surgery. The musician had to sit out of all activities for some time.

Na PD expressed that he was worried about S.Coups and how he must have felt watching his bandmates on vacation. He said,

"When we went on tour, his leg was hurt. It wasn’t completely healed, and it’s you guys' first time getting kidnapped and going to play like this. Though he helped us plan and trick you guys and laughed about it, if you think about it, I feel like he could’ve felt both happy and sad. Because he couldn't go and everyone else was going. But he was the only one missing, so of course he was sad. But he didn't show it." (as auto-translated by YouTube)

In response, S.Coups stated that he was a little sad since he couldn't join his fellow members due to his knee injury, but he was surprised that Mingyu didn't even look back to bid him goodbye due to his excitement. This revelation further made everyone laugh out loud.

Mingyu added that he was so excited to go to Italy that he boarded the bus and completely forgot to look back at S.Coups.

For the unversed, in September 2023, the boy band shot the travel reality show Nana Tour with SEVENTEEN in Italy. During their seven-day trip, the group saw Rome and Tuscany. The first episode was aired on January 5, 2024.

In the show, Na PD guides the 12 members of SEVENTEEN, apart from S.Coups. The 12 members from one of the popular K-pop bands went on excursions in Porto Venere, ate in Rome and Panzano, where Mingyu was seen bargaining with a shopkeeper for a bag but failed, and explored the hinterland of Tuscany.

NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN is available on the group's official YouTube channel. Furthermore, the band's new album 17 IS RIGHT HERE arrived with 33 tracks on two CDs, which also brought back several of the group's oldest hit tracks, such as Adore U, HOT, Mansae, and more.