"Is he allergic to happiness" — Fans react to Park Ji-hoon expressing his desire to see Si-eun lose all his friends and turn bad in Weak Hero Class 3

Netflix’s hit action drama Weak Hero Class has just wrapped its second season, and star Park Ji-hoon is already thinking ahead. In a Screen Rant interview released on April 25, Park, who plays introverted hero Yeon Si-eun, revealed he has imagined a radically different arc for a hypothetical third season of the show.

Park explained that, with Si-eun’s strong moral compass, one intriguing possibility would be for the character to “lose his friends in season 3” – effectively turning Si-eun into an unexpected villain.

"I did give next season some thought... What if he [Si-eun] loses his friends in season 3 because of some things that happen, and he goes rogue? That would be a whole new twist to the story."

In other words, Park Ji-hoon suggested that Yeon Si-eun might “go rogue” and become more of an antihero or villain if season 3 were to happen. This shocking idea contrasts sharply with Si-eun’s role in seasons 1 and 2, where he fought to protect weaker students and uphold justice.

Park’s comments immediately grabbed fans’ attention online, as viewers debated the drastic direction he proposed for his character. Fans on X expressed a mix of surprise, excitement, and eagerness for what comes next, as one user wrote:

"Is he allergic to happiness or what."

This comment directly echoed Park Ji-hoon’s suggestion and showed that some fans were already imagining a darker path for Si-eun. Meanwhile, most fans left lighthearted comments and joked about the possibility.

"Jihoon wants us to feel more trauma, idc i need it, give us 1739273 episodes," a fan wrote.

"Jihoon i love you but PLEASE I BEG YOU don’t give the authors strange ideas," another said.

"Dont let him become whc 3 director pls, just be sieun actor i beg u," one fan added.

Several fans of Weak Hero Class 2 hilariously expressed dreading watching Si-eun possibly turn into a villain in season 3.

"He knows he can eat a suffering look down and wanna take it up a notch and just watch everything burn like he’s cruel but confident," a fan remarked.

"Why would he say that does he really loves to get hurt and suffer?" another viewer said.

"This is a direct threat to fandoms safety," one fan joked.

Season 2 finale hints at future conflict and possibly sets the stage for Weak Hero Class 3

In the Weak Hero Class 2 finale, Si-eun and his new friends—Baku (Ryeoun), Jun-tae (Choi Min-young), and Hyun-tak (Lee Min-jae)—finally confront "The Union," the brutal gang of bullies terrorizing Eunjang High.

The episode builds to an all-out showdown: over 150 students from Eunjang High join Si-eun’s side against The Union’s forces and their leader, Na Baek-jin. The fight is hard-fought but ultimately triumphant.

Si-eun and his classmates launch a coordinated assault on The Union gang, using strategy and teamwork to overcome the bullies, while Baku personally battles his former friend Baek-jin. Ultimately, Si-eun and Baku defeat Baek-jin, effectively shattering The Union’s power in Weak Hero Class 2.

However, victory comes at a cost. Immediately after the fight, the crime syndicate behind The Union – the Cheon Gang – kills Baek-jin in cold blood for losing control of the business and the entire gang running it. The series notes this is a hard-won victory whose outcome is bittersweet.

Weak Hero Class 2 ends on an emotional note: Baku is shown weeping at Baek-jin’s funeral, mourning his fallen friend. Meanwhile, in a parallel scene, Yeon Si-eun’s long-lost friend Ahn Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook) finally awakens from the coma that has sidelined him since season 1.

The season 2 ending and post-credits sequence leave several open threads that could fuel a third season. In the final minutes, Cheon Gang boss Choi Chang-hee (played by Jo Jung-seok) offers Na Baek-jin’s vacant position to Geum Seong-je (Lee Jun-young), hinting that Seong-je may become the next head of the student gang.

The finale suggests a potential Weak Hero Class 3 storyline: Seong-je rebuilding The Union from scratch while Si-eun and his friends band together one last time. The outlet also points out that Su-ho’s return in the finale could play a major role, as he might rejoin Si-eun’s group and help in the coming conflict.

In short, the defeat of Baek-jin does not erase the underlying problem of bullying and gang control – if anything, it resets the board for a new power struggle.

Indeed, key ingredients for Weak Hero Class 3 remain: a shattered but not destroyed Union, a grieving Baku, a vengeful Cheon Gang, and an awakened Su-ho. If Netflix ever greenlights a third season, these elements could drive a very different story, perhaps along the dark path Park Ji-hoon imagined.

At present, however, no official announcement has been made about Weak Hero Class 3. Netflix and the production team have remained silent on renewal prospects, but fans have been taking note of every clue hinting at another season.

