"It received immense empathy" — Netflix Korea's VP recalls having initial concern with the release of When Life Gives You Tangerines

On April 21, 2025, MBC Entertainment reported that Netflix Korea's vice president recalled having concerns about When Life Gives You Tangerines' global reception. Despite his early concerns, the series has emerged as a global sensation, captivating audiences worldwide and securing top positions on Netflix's global charts.

Ad

The drama, which premiered on March 7, 2025, with 16 episodes, stars IU and Park Bo-gum as Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, respectively. The drama is set in Jeju Island and spans from the 1960s to the present day, showcasing the hardships and dreams of ordinary people in post-war Korea.

The drama's genuine story and sincere struggles of generations really resonated with viewers, and it was ultimately included in Netflix's Top 10 Non-English Shows for 6 consecutive weeks with a cumulative total of over 60.6 million views.

Ad

Trending

Kang's initial apprehensions stemmed from the series' departure from conventional K-drama tropes. As translated by @melloviciousiu, Kang remarked,

"We really loved this project, but that doesn’t mean we didn’t have concerns about releasing it. We were worried about whether global audiences would truly connect with it. But When Life Gives You Tangerines became a great example."

He continued,

Ad

"When we released it outside of Korea, it received immense empathy and reactions that reflected a sense of Korean emotion that had never really been seen before."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines impresses global audiences

Netflix’s latest Korean drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, quickly made its way up the global charts on the platform. It secured the No. 2 spot in their non-English TV category in just its second week of release.

Released on March 7, 2025, When Life Gives You Tangerines had 3.6 million views (13.9 million hours of viewing) in the first three days of release. It landed at No. 4 in Netflix’s global non-English TV chart before getting to No. 2 in its second week of release with 6 million views.

Ad

The show's popularity crossed continents and reached the Top 10 in 41 countries, including South Korea, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Brazil, Mexico, and Turkey. The show's themes of love, perseverance, and family resonated with viewers, making the show a global success.

The series chronicles the journey of Ae-sun (IU) and Gwan-sik (Park Bo-gum) over 50 years and their varied encounters with life's challenges from 1960 to the present era. Each encounter approximates their evolving love story, with the character development and situations encapsulated by socioeconomic-political change in Korea over the years.

Ad

The emotional weight is particularly meaningful given its engagement with issues of ambition. The show's non-linear narrative and a stellar cast weren't the only things that drove it to its global success. The story was relatable as fans flooded social media discussing how several scenes made them introspect about their relationships with their aging parents.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The father-daughter relationship between Gwan-sik and Geum-myeong struck a chord with viewers. Eun-myeong's middle-child syndrome, as he felt that he was being neglected by his parents, as his eldest sister (Geum-myeong) was the apple of their eyes, resonated with fans once again.

Gwan-sik and Ae-sun sacrificing their dreams and comfort to raise their three kids reminded fans of the great hecatomb of their parents' dreams and aspirations. The series highlighted South Korea's economic fall in the 80s and the Olympic breeze. The show meticulously showed the struggles of human beings as they lost their livelihood during one of Korea's biggest economic crises.

Ad

Furthermore, Jeju Island's history and cultural references, such as the Haenyeos, were held up in the show. Haenyeos are the female divers who have been a beacon of Korea's livelihood for generations. They were significantly portrayed in Netflix's other popular K-drama, Welcome to Samdal-ri.

For over 1,000 years, Haenyeos have dived into the unruly seas of South Korea to collect shellfish, seaweed, and more. Several women have lost their lives at sea, as it is considered one of the most risky jobs. When Life Gives You Tangerines successfully showed how Ae-sun lost her mother to a lung disease that she contracted due to diving into the sea.

Ad

When Life Gives You Tangerines' production budget was about $41.5 million. It is one of the most expensive Korean dramas produced to date. Everything, including period sets, costumes, food, and stunning cinematography, helped in bringing Jeju Island's beautiful landscapes to life.

The series' success reflects the growing global appetite for Korean content that offers both cultural specificity and universal themes. Its ability to resonate with international audiences highlights the potential for more Korean dramas to achieve similar global recognition.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Life Gives You Tangerines is currently available for streaming on Netflix, inviting audiences to experience a tale of love and the enduring human spirit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More