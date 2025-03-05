7 K-dramas to watch if you liked Netflix’s When The Stars Gossip

The 2025 South Korean drama When The Stars Gossip combines science fiction, romance, and comedy in a moving drama. Lee Min-ho plays obstetrician-gynecologist Gong Ryong, who goes on a space tourism mission. He meets Eve Kim, played by Gong Hyo-jin, in the space station. Their accidental meeting starts a chain of events that interweaves their personal and professional lives.

The tvN series broadcast from January 4 to February 23, 2025, and is on Netflix in select areas. Here are seven more K-dramas for those who enjoyed When The Stars Gossip.

My Love from the Star, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, and more K-dramas like When The Stars Gossip

1) My Love from the Star - Viu, Viki

My Love from the Star (Image via Viu)

Do Min-joon, played by Kim Soo-hyun, is an extraterrestrial who has spent four centuries on Earth in this acclaimed drama from 2013. His life becomes entangled with that of Cheon Song-yi, a famous but awkward actress, played by Jun Ji-hyun, as his leaving date draws near. Their relationship blossoms into a heartwarming and frequently amusing love story, despite his early reluctance to become involved.

In the same vein as When the Stars Gossip, My Love from the Star expertly combines romance and science fiction. Cheon Song-yi's charming and humorous attitude, together with the key characters' playful banter, reflects the relationship between Gong Ryong and Eve Kim. My Love from the Star is an outstanding series due to its emotional depth and engaging plot about love that transcends time and fate.

2) Crash Landing on You - Netflix

Crash Landing On You (Image via Netflix)

Yoon Se-ri, played by Son Ye-jin, is a rich South Korean businesswoman who paraglides into North Korea by accident in this 2019–2020 smash hit. The North Korean officer, Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin), who is both cold and generous, is her host upon her arrival. Their romance grows stronger as he assists her in reuniting with her family.

The odd love tale between two people from different cultures is featured in Crash Landing on You, similar to When the Stars Gossip. Viewers who enjoy relationships that succeed against all obstacles will love this one because of the humor, the touching moments, and the riveting suspense.

3) The Legend of the Blue Sea - Netflix, Viu, Viki, iQIYI

Legend of the Blue Sea (Image via Netflix)

The Legend of the Blue Sea is a 2016 romantic fantasy series, starring Lee Min-ho and Jun Ji-hyun. It centers on the story of Shim Cheong, a mermaid who finds herself in modern Seoul. She crosses paths with the attractive con artist Heo Joon-jae, and their relationship stems from a Joseon-era love tale. Old grudges come to light as they navigate the complexities of their romance.

This drama, similar to When the Stars Gossip, finds the perfect blend of humor and emotion as it delves into the unconventional world of love. Like Gong Ryong and Eve Kim, the leads have a dynamic characterized by clever banter and apparent chemistry. The Legend of the Blue Sea is a fascinating film, thanks to its beautiful graphics and charming details.

4) It’s Okay to Not Be Okay - Netflix

It's Okay To Not Be Okay (Image via Netflix)

It's Okay to Not Be Okay depicts the story of a psychiatric ward caregiver named Moon Gang-tae (Kim Soo-hyun) and a children's book author named Ko Moon-young (Seo Ye-ji). This psychological romance revolves around the concepts of healing, love, and self-improvement after the main protagonists' tragic encounter.

Similar to When the Stars Gossip, this drama skillfully portrays character growth and the power of love to mend broken hearts. The romance is filled with complex emotions, and the interesting interactions between the characters keep viewers hooked. The show's fairytale-like plot and stunning photography make it an exceptional recommendation.

5) A Poem a Day - Viu

Instead of concentrating on physicians and surgeons, the 2018 medical drama, A Poem a Day, shifts the attention to radiologists, physical therapists, and medical students. The series debuted on tvN from March until May 2018, and featured Lee Yu-bi, Lee Joon-hyuk, and Jang Dong-yoon. Highlighting the challenges, goals, and relationships of hospital personnel, the show provides an inside look at their daily problems and successes.

This medical drama is a good fit since the protagonist in When The Stars Gossip is a doctor and the story takes place on a futuristic space station. The poetic delivery of A Poem a Day is what makes it stand out, and helps connect with viewers on an emotional level.

A must-watch for fans of character-driven stories with a hint of nostalgia, thanks to the real friendships and discreet romances that make for a comforting and uplifting experience.

6) The Master’s Sun - Netflix, Viki, Amazon Prime

Master's Sun (Image via Viki)

The Master's Sun is a 2013 drama featuring Tae Gong-shil (Gong Hyo-jin), a woman who can see ghosts, and Joo Joong-won (So Ji-sub), a cold-hearted CEO who unwittingly becomes her safe haven. Whenever she touches him, the ghosts vanish. Their trust and devotion increase in tandem with their connection.

This drama, like When The Stars Gossip, blends romance, humor, and a unique locale. If space romances pique your interest, a ghostly love story with thrilling and funny components would surely do the same. The mix of heartfelt moments, comedic relief, and suspenseful twists keeps the story engaging, while delivering an unforgettable romance.

7) Doom at Your Service - Netflix, Viki

The 2021 fantasy romance, Doom at Your Service, centers around a terminally ill woman named Tak Dong-kyung (Park Bo-young). Desperate, she unintentionally enters into a contract with Myul Mang (Seo In-guk), a supernatural entity bringing catastrophe. Love and tragedy mix as their destinies entwine to challenge their emotional capacity.

Like When the Stars Gossip, this drama combines romance, comedy, and a distinctive location. If space romances caught one's interest, a love tale between a mortal and an immortal, with emotional and fanciful components, presents a similarly fascinating experience. The plot is kept interesting, and an unforgettable romance is produced by the mix of poignant events and suspenseful turns.

The narrative's sci-fi, romance, and humor made When The Stars Gossip an unforgettable drama. These seven K-dramas offer similar themes and experiences for fans of intriguing characters, clever banter, and stunning scenery.

