Lee Chae-min bids an emotional farewell on his last day as Music Bank MC

On May 3, 2024, South Korean actor and Music Bank presenter/emcee Lee Chae-min bid a heartfelt farewell to his role as the show's host. The South Korean actor stepped down from his position as the emcee on April 30, 2024, after being appointed as the show's presenter and 38th president in September 2022.

After one year and seven months, the actor said goodbye to the show, its staff, and the fans in order to focus on his acting career, as his Netflix series Hierarchy will be released soon. With teary eyes and a brimming smile, he said,

"Today is the last live broadcast of bank president Lee Chae-min. I've been saying goodbye like this today for a year and seven months on 'Music Bank'." (as reported & translated by MK Sports)

The actor thanked his fans for the priceless moments and unforgettable experiences he shared with them during his time as emcee at Music Bank.

Lee Chae-min bids adieu with tears in his eyes as he hosts Music Bank one last time

Lee Chae-min reflected on his one-year and seven-month tenure as the show's host as his co-host, LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae, broke the sad news of his departure. Pondering on the happy times they had spent with the audience and as the show's emcees, the Love All Play actor found it difficult to hold back his emotions and started sobbing while hosting.

With sincerity, LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae asked him about his memories and takeaways from the show, which sparked a melancholic recollection of their time spent together. Despite Lee Chae-min's best efforts to remain composed, Eunchae's laughter sparked an online meme fest, with viewers finding the 17-year-old artist's reaction humorous.

Lee Chae-min assured the audience that every goodbye signifies the start of a new chapter in his leaving remarks, which were filled with insight and optimism. He pledged to keep doing his best, even if he might cry along the way, and expressed hope for future chances to see Eunchae again.

"But if there's a breakup, there's a new meeting, isn't it? I cried thinking about meeting depositors somewhere, but I'll try to finish it off bravely." (as reported & translated by MK Sports)

He reminisced about his times spent with Eunchae, who is six years younger than them, and recalled their segment, Chae-Chae check EunChaeMin, where they met for the first time as the show's emcees. Furthermore, his former emcee partner, IVE's Wonyoung, thanked him for his efforts at Music Bank in a heartfelt show of admiration and friendship.

The South Korean actor was moved when Wonyoung complimented him on his extraordinary emceeing abilities and expressed admiration for his growth and professionalism. He was even seen grabbing tissues to wipe away his tears.

Hierarchy is a forthcoming K-drama teen series on Netflix in South Korea, created by Bae Hyun-jin and produced by Studio Dragon.

The narrative of Hierarchy portrays a world of retribution, love, compassion, and camaraderie. A transfer student named Kang-ha arrives at the famous Jooshin High School, a prestigious private school attended by students from the top 0.01% of South Korea's richest and most elite families.

South Korean actress Noh Jung-ui will portray the character of Jung Jae-yi, the eldest daughter of Jaeyul Group and the popular queen of Jooshin High School. She was previously seen in the hit dramas 18 Again and Our Beloved Summer.