Low Life: When will episodes 6-7 release and what to expect?

Low Life, featuring Ryu Seung-ryong, Yang Se-jong, Im Soo-jung, and more, unveiled episodes 4-5 on Disney+. Low Life follows the story of Oh Gwang-seok (Ryu Seung-ryong) and Oh Hee-dong (Yang Se-jong), an uncle-nephew duo who make a living through petty scams and theft.After receiving an offer to retrieve valuable ceramics buried under the deep sea, Oh Gwang-seok and Oh Hee-dong team up with countrymen in Mokpo to change their fates by selling the pots they found.By the end of the Low Life episode 5, Oh Gwang-seok, Professor Kim, and Ha Yeong-su took the crew to the location aiming to retrieve potteries. They send Beol-gu to look for the ceramics, but he could not move after a while. It seemed that he could not breathe due to lack of oxygen.Seok-bae follows him down and finds him in distress. He signals the people on the boat to pull him up. It is yet to be seen whether Beol-gu will gain consciousness in the next episode. Low Life episodes 6 and 7 are scheduled to be aired on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. What to expect from Low Life episode 6 starring Yang Se-jong and Ryu Seung-ryong? possibilities exploredIn episode 4 of Low Life, Professor Kim from Busan and Oh Gwang-seok join forces to retrieve pottery, agreeing to split the items 50 percent each. However, Professor Kim scammed a Japanese man, selling him fake pots through a ceramic shop in Mokpo.The lady owner of the Mokpo ceramic shop calls her son from Busan to bring her Professor Kim. The son from Busan is desperately looking for Professor Kim and takes a hint that Kim would be with Oh Gwang-seok's team. It remains to be seen whether Professor Kim will survive without getting caught. Additionally, in episode 4, Seonja lies to Oh Hee-dong about the night he got drunk and stayed back at her home. Seonja tells him that they slept together. Later in episode 5 of Low Life, Seonja tells him she was pregnant, and Oh Hee-dong tells Oh Gwang-seok about it. The next day, Oh, Gwang-seok takes her to the hospital and learns that she was lying.Seonja eventually comes clean, saying she wants to go to Seoul with Oh Hee-dong's help, and that's why she lied to him. Oh Gwang-seok tells Oh Hee-dong that the issue is resolved, but his next meeting with Seonja is eagerly awaited.Furthermore, Yang Jung-sook (Im Soo-jung) overhears Seonja telling Oh Hee-dong about her pregnancy and tells Oh Gwang-seok that she no longer needs the gift, aka Oh Hee-dong, anymore. Yang Jung-sook's reaction to Seonja's lie and her next meeting with Oh Hee-dong is highly anticipated.Meanwhile, Yang Jung-sook gives cash to Song Gi-taek and Han Seong-cheol and tells them to take their hands off the deal. This happens after coming back from Mokpo and seeing how Oh Gwang-seok was operating. She states that all the crew members and the ceramics they brought were hers.At the end of Low Life episode 5, Song Gi-taek decides to go to Mokpo to see what lured Yang Jung-sook to take the ceramics. Song Gi-taek's arrival in Mokpo is anticipated to create more chaos in the team. Besides this, Jun-cheol also seems to have gotten a hint about Oh Hee-dong and Yang Jung-sook. He is furious and wants to be Yang Jung-sook, but cannot. It is yet to be seen how things will turn out between Jun-cheol and Yang Jung-sook.Low Life episode 4-5 recap: Yang Jung-sook turns the table without Chairman Cheon's knowledge In Low Life episode 4, Chairman Cheon met Assemblyman Kim, who is ready to back his idea of a school and museum. Assemblyman Kim asks him to give some pieces to the U.S. military personnel as a bribe. Chairman Cheon tells Song Gi-taek to bring a pot for Assemblyman Kim. However, Song Gi-taek and Han Seong-cheol sell a fake piece to him.Chairman Cheon tells Yang Jung-sook about Assemblyman Kim and the special potteries he planned to give him. Yang Jung-sook suggests that instead of buying limited goods, they should start making profits by selling them. She also wants to go to Mokpo and convince Cheon to do the same.In Low Life episode 5, Oh Gwang-seok learns that his wife needs money, as their daughter is unwell. Oh, Gwang-seok asks Song Gi-taek for more funds, but Chairman Cheon refuses to provide financial support, so he cannot get the funds.Later, Yang Jung-sook provides them with a bigger boat and bribes police officer Sim Hong-gi to ensure the ceramic retrieval team does not get caught while taking it out. She also gives cash to Oh Gwang-seok to make the process smoother.Meanwhile, Low Life episodes 4 and 5 are available on Disney+ for streaming.