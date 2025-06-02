2025 MAMA Awards early predictions: BLACKPINK’s Rosé, BTS’ Jin, SEVENTEEN, G-DRAGON, & more poised to take home big wins

On May 29, 2025, CJ ENM announced that the 2025 MAMA Awards are heading back to Hong Kong this year. The two-day event is set for November 28 and 29 at the newly opened Kai Tak Stadium.
This marks the first time since 2018 that the accolade event revisits the town. The shift is part of Mnet’s 30th anniversary, with Hong Kong chosen once again due to its long history with MAMA and its strong presence in the K-pop scene.
Kai Tak Stadium, which opened in March 2025, can hold around 50,000 people. While the official list of MAMA Awards nominees has yet to be released, speculation is already heating up online.
BLACKPINK's Rosé is expected to be a strong contender following the success of her solo comeback APT. earlier this year. BTS’ Jin, SEVENTEEN, and G-DRAGON could also land in some major categories.
Rising acts like Hearts2Hearts and ZEROBASEONE are likely to appear on the nomination list. Their recent hits and growing fan base may place them in rookie and performance categories.
The final MAMA Awards nominations will be revealed closer to the event. Until then, all eyes are on the predictions still rolling in online. In this article, we’ll explore them.
Upcoming 2025 MAMA Awards predictions
Let's take a look at this year's MAMA Awards early predictions made by the K-awards prediction account, @KoWatermelon.
Artist of the Year prediction 2025
- Rosé
- SEVENTEEN
- G-DRAGON
- aespa
- Stray Kids
- Jennie
- IVE
- TXT
- Plave
- NCT DREAM
Album of the Year prediction 2025
- Spill the Feels – SEVENTEEN
- HOP – Stray Kids
- The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY – TXT
- Dreamscape – NCT DREAM
- Romance: Untold -Daydream – Enhypen
- Golden Hour Part.2 – ATEEZ
- IVE Empathy – IVE
- Blue Paradise – ZEROBASEONE
- Caligo Pt.1 – Plave
- Whiplash – aespa
Song of the Year prediction 2025
- Apt. – Rosé
- Whiplash – aespa
- HOME SWEET HOME – G-DRAGON
- I'm Firefly – Hwang Garam
- Mantra – Jennie
- If You Ask Me What Love Is – Roy Kim
- REBEL HEART – IVE
- Drip – BABYMONSTER
- Every Moment With You – JASSBEE
- IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU – BOYNEXTDOOR
Best Male Solo prediction 2025
- G-DRAGON
- JIN
- MARK
- KAI
- V
Best Female Solo prediction 2025
- Rosé
- Jennie
- Yeji
- Irene
- Jisoo
Best Male Group prediction 2025
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- Plave
- TXT 5
- NCT DREAM
- BOYNEXTDOOR
Best Female Group prediction 2025
- aespa
- IVE
- BABYMONSTER
- TWICE
- LE SSERAFIM
- ILLIT
Male ROTY (Rookie of the Year) prediction 2025
- KickFlip
- CLOSE YOUR EYES
- NouerA
- XLOV
- NEWBEAT
- IN A MINUTE
Female ROTY (Rookie of the Year) prediction 2025
- Hearts2Hearts
- KiiiKiii
- izna
- SAY MY NAME
- ODD YOUTH
- ifye
Furthermore, CJ ENM revealed that this year’s setup will be nearly four times bigger than before. They’re planning larger performances, upgraded visuals, and technical effects designed to match the venue’s size.