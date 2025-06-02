2025 MAMA Awards early predictions: BLACKPINK’s Rosé, BTS’ Jin, SEVENTEEN, G-DRAGON, & more poised to take home big wins

On May 29, 2025, CJ ENM announced that the 2025 MAMA Awards are heading back to Hong Kong this year. The two-day event is set for November 28 and 29 at the newly opened Kai Tak Stadium.

This marks the first time since 2018 that the accolade event revisits the town. The shift is part of Mnet’s 30th anniversary, with Hong Kong chosen once again due to its long history with MAMA and its strong presence in the K-pop scene.

Kai Tak Stadium, which opened in March 2025, can hold around 50,000 people. While the official list of MAMA Awards nominees has yet to be released, speculation is already heating up online.

BLACKPINK's Rosé is expected to be a strong contender following the success of her solo comeback APT. earlier this year. BTS’ Jin, SEVENTEEN, and G-DRAGON could also land in some major categories.

Rising acts like Hearts2Hearts and ZEROBASEONE are likely to appear on the nomination list. Their recent hits and growing fan base may place them in rookie and performance categories.

The final MAMA Awards nominations will be revealed closer to the event. Until then, all eyes are on the predictions still rolling in online. In this article, we’ll explore them.

Upcoming 2025 MAMA Awards predictions

Let's take a look at this year's MAMA Awards early predictions made by the K-awards prediction account, @KoWatermelon.

Artist of the Year prediction 2025

Rosé

SEVENTEEN

G-DRAGON

aespa

Stray Kids

Jennie

IVE

TXT

Plave

NCT DREAM

Album of the Year prediction 2025

Spill the Feels – SEVENTEEN

HOP – Stray Kids

The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY – TXT

Dreamscape – NCT DREAM

Romance: Untold -Daydream – Enhypen

Golden Hour Part.2 – ATEEZ

IVE Empathy – IVE

Blue Paradise – ZEROBASEONE

Caligo Pt.1 – Plave

Whiplash – aespa

Song of the Year prediction 2025

Apt. – Rosé

Whiplash – aespa

HOME SWEET HOME – G-DRAGON

I'm Firefly – Hwang Garam

Mantra – Jennie

If You Ask Me What Love Is – Roy Kim

REBEL HEART – IVE

Drip – BABYMONSTER

Every Moment With You – JASSBEE

IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU – BOYNEXTDOOR

Best Male Solo prediction 2025

G-DRAGON

JIN

MARK

KAI

V

Best Female Solo prediction 2025

Rosé

Jennie

Yeji

Irene

Jisoo

Best Male Group prediction 2025

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

Plave

TXT 5

NCT DREAM

BOYNEXTDOOR

Best Female Group prediction 2025

aespa

IVE

BABYMONSTER

TWICE

LE SSERAFIM

ILLIT

Male ROTY (Rookie of the Year) prediction 2025

KickFlip

CLOSE YOUR EYES

NouerA

XLOV

NEWBEAT

IN A MINUTE

Female ROTY (Rookie of the Year) prediction 2025

Hearts2Hearts

KiiiKiii

izna

SAY MY NAME

ODD YOUTH

ifye

Furthermore, CJ ENM revealed that this year’s setup will be nearly four times bigger than before. They’re planning larger performances, upgraded visuals, and technical effects designed to match the venue’s size.

