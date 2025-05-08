50-year-old Japanese woman who kissed BTS’ Jin without consent at Festa Hug event handed over to South Korean prosecution on s*xual assault charges

BTS' Jin recently found himself in the centre of a legal case concerning a Japanese woman. On May 8, 2025, Korea JoongAng Daily reported she was handed over to South Korean authorities over alleged non-consensual contact during a June 2024 fan event.

Officials from Songpa District Police announced that the individual, referred to only as “A,” was transferred to the prosecution under laws addressing s*xual misconduct in public settings under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of S*xual Crimes.

The event, titled “Jin’s Greetings,” welcomed nearly 1,000 attendees who were invited to briefly hug the singer. Amid the interaction, the lady suddenly planted a kiss on the BTS star's face. The incident, caught on camera, was circulated across online platforms.

The K-pop idol seemed startled within the recording. Following the incident, a formal grievance was lodged through South Korea’s public appeal system, prompting a police inquiry.

Authorities later located an online journal entry on a Japanese website where the writer described the moment in detail, including remarks such as “His lips touched my neck” and observations about his skin’s texture.

Investigators used this as evidence and coordinated with Interpol Japan. After several months of tracking, law enforcement identified the individual.

She later came to South Korea voluntarily and answered police questions before being forwarded to prosecutors.

It is now up to the prosecution to determine whether the case will proceed to trial.

BTS' Jin transforms into a secret agent in viral clip

On May 6, 2025, BTS' Jin featured in a new segment titled Jin Wick, released as the 33rd episode of Run Jin on BANGTAN TV’s official YouTube page.

The video highlighted the singer in a secret agent role and gained swift traction across digital platforms after going live.

In the clip, the 32-year-old appears in a formal black blazer paired with a white shirt. The sequence begins with his character being approached by a dark-tinted vehicle while heading to a scheduled Run BTS shoot.

What follows is a series of staged fight scenes, where he carries out action choreography, including a running leap and tactical combat.

He briefly uses a prop blade before moving into direct physical engagement, concluding with him defeating the group’s boss character.

Filming included stunt coordination that reportedly drew an unexpected reaction from the crew.

In backstage footage, the fight director remarked on the BTS' madnae's quick learning and execution during the rehearsal and take.

After publication, screenshots and footage from the episode quickly spread online. The episode remains a trending topic on social networks.

Meanwhile, BTS's Jin drops his second solo EP Echo on May 16, 2025. The artist then kicks off his first solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, in June.

He’ll hit Seoul, Japan, London, Amsterdam, Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, and Newark with two shows per city. The album's promotion also includes a special Hi-Touch fan event for personal interactions.

