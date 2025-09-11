  • home icon
"5th gen main vocal?"- Internet divided over CORTIS' Martin live singing skills

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Sep 11, 2025 14:55 GMT
CORTIS
CORTIS's Martin (Image via Instagram/@cortis)

Recently, following the release of a few clips of CORTIS' Martin's live vocals, many fans and netizens have been expressing divided opinions about the same. While some talked about how they loved the idol's voice and his ability to switch between being a rapper and main vocalist, many felt that his singing skills were not up to the mark.

Several debates surfaced on the internet regarding where they stand on the idol's position as a main vocalist. Especially given that the group has been previously scrutinized for their alleged heavy use of autotune. Therefore, though some people have been justifying CORTIS Martin's vocals in the growing and experimental age of music, many were disappointed about the alleged low expectations set for male vocalists.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"5th gen main vocal……?"
Many netizens talked about they were not happy with CORTIS Martin's live vocals.

On the other hand, several other fans and netizens expressed their liking towards CORTIS Martin's vocals, stating that he holds much potential and uniqueness in his voice.

All you need to know BIGHIT MUSIC's latest K-pop boy group, CORTIS

CORTIS is a five-piece K-pop boy group that debuted under BIGHIT MUSIC, housed under HYBE Labels, on August 18, 2025 with their first digital single, What You Want. The group is the third group under BIGHIT MUSIC following the two popular K-pop boy groups, BTS and TXT.

The members of the group are James, Juhoon, Martin, Seunghyeon, and Keonha, where Martin stands as the leader of the group. Their group name, CORTIS, is an acronym for the phrase, COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES, which aims to express a way of thinking freely and breaking free from the society's standards.

Recently, on September 8, the group also rolled out their first EP album, COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES, which holds a total of six tracks. Here's the tracklist of the same:

  • GO!
  • What You Want
  • Fashion
  • Joyride
  • Lullaby
  • What You Want (feat. Teezo Touchdown)

On the other hand, the members have also been renowned for their works in the K-pop industry even before their official debut. The member and group leader, Martin, has been credited for his composition ad songwriting of many tracks, especially for those under HYBE Labels like TXT's Deja Vu, ENHYPEN's Outside, LE SSERAFIM's Pierrot, ILLIT's Magnetic, and more.

James, on the other hand, has also showcased his choreography skills by creating several iconic dance moves for songs like TXT's Deja Vu, ILLIT's Magnetic, ILLIT's Cherish (My Love), and ILLIT's Tick-Tack. Therefore, the members of the group currently stands a self-producting artist with its own members contributing for choreography, production, composition, sognwriting, direction, and more.

Most recently, the music video of the group's latest single, FASHION, was also released, further igniting fans' curiosity about their music. Therefore, many fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to see what BIGHIT MUSIC's latest K-pop boy group holds in store for them in the coming years.

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
