"5th gen main vocal?"- Internet divided over CORTIS' Martin live singing skills

Recently, following the release of a few clips of CORTIS' Martin's live vocals, many fans and netizens have been expressing divided opinions about the same. While some talked about how they loved the idol's voice and his ability to switch between being a rapper and main vocalist, many felt that his singing skills were not up to the mark.Several debates surfaced on the internet regarding where they stand on the idol's position as a main vocalist. Especially given that the group has been previously scrutinized for their alleged heavy use of autotune. Therefore, though some people have been justifying CORTIS Martin's vocals in the growing and experimental age of music, many were disappointed about the alleged low expectations set for male vocalists.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;5th gen main vocal……?&quot;military wife @padoburgerLINK5th gen main vocal……?Many netizens talked about they were not happy with CORTIS Martin's live vocals.ْ @armaegeddonLINKThe bar is so low for male vocalistsREVERIE @imstillbored0LINK@naenavix &quot;best male vocalist of the 5th gen&quot; uhmmm maybe you should clean your ears....saz ❖ @miyagenderLINKthings are looking grim for the next wave of kpopone #weareone @juyeonismssLINK@geontis im sorry but this is so mid, i’ve heard better 😔On the other hand, several other fans and netizens expressed their liking towards CORTIS Martin's vocals, stating that he holds much potential and uniqueness in his voice.damblashei @RoselasheiLINKY'all real quick to bully a child who is working hard for his dream 🙄 while y'all sit on y'alls couch.Vuu @AnzudevLINK@geontis Need Martin to make that full R&amp;amp;amp;B/ soul and rock album. His singing is so clear, whole and soulful.LUCKY 바람이🌟~ @yawnsfreeeLINKHis yearning voice is so unique damn bighit always get that blueprint in every group they made🫠mei @dearcortisLINKPraising our fave is like a crime now, at the end of the day martin producing music, writing lyrics, and have good vocals while haters faves still hiding behind screensAll you need to know BIGHIT MUSIC's latest K-pop boy group, CORTISCORTIS is a five-piece K-pop boy group that debuted under BIGHIT MUSIC, housed under HYBE Labels, on August 18, 2025 with their first digital single, What You Want. The group is the third group under BIGHIT MUSIC following the two popular K-pop boy groups, BTS and TXT.The members of the group are James, Juhoon, Martin, Seunghyeon, and Keonha, where Martin stands as the leader of the group. Their group name, CORTIS, is an acronym for the phrase, COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES, which aims to express a way of thinking freely and breaking free from the society's standards. Recently, on September 8, the group also rolled out their first EP album, COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES, which holds a total of six tracks. Here's the tracklist of the same:GO!What You WantFashionJoyrideLullabyWhat You Want (feat. Teezo Touchdown)On the other hand, the members have also been renowned for their works in the K-pop industry even before their official debut. The member and group leader, Martin, has been credited for his composition ad songwriting of many tracks, especially for those under HYBE Labels like TXT's Deja Vu, ENHYPEN's Outside, LE SSERAFIM's Pierrot, ILLIT's Magnetic, and more.James, on the other hand, has also showcased his choreography skills by creating several iconic dance moves for songs like TXT's Deja Vu, ILLIT's Magnetic, ILLIT's Cherish (My Love), and ILLIT's Tick-Tack. Therefore, the members of the group currently stands a self-producting artist with its own members contributing for choreography, production, composition, sognwriting, direction, and more.Most recently, the music video of the group's latest single, FASHION, was also released, further igniting fans' curiosity about their music. Therefore, many fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to see what BIGHIT MUSIC's latest K-pop boy group holds in store for them in the coming years.