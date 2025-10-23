“A company full of CHEATERS” - The Game Caterers x JYP episode 1 leaves fans reeling as idols team up, cheat, & gaslight Na PD their way to victory

tvN’s The Game Caterers X JYP special premiered on October 22, 2025, with full episodes dropping on YouTube on October 23. Eleven teams and 40 JYP scout members faced off against 20-year veteran PD Na Young-seok for a high-stakes prize - a 100 million won reward officially on the line.
The episode opened with the 11 teams entering to their signature songs. The JYP Scout Opening Ceremony, Park Jin-young, the oldest scout, and Keiju of KickFlip, the youngest, recited the scout oath. The first challenge, the ‘Sipoya’ game, tasked the scouts with defending a complete dinner table through three rounds.
Participants closely watched PD Na, calling out errors and even staging light-hearted strikes to protest mistakes. While the JYP motto “Truth, Sincerity, Humility” was referenced, the artists largely worked together to bend the rules and gain an advantage to support each other.
For instance, TWICE was flagged for misfolding a flag, yet PD Na allowed them to continue, explaining that the flag moved slowly. Donghwa mispronounced a name, but fellow sunbaenims defended him, resulting in PD Na accepting it. There were other hilarious moments as well. Changbin acted as a judge while Chaeryeong attempted a small bribe with fruit, but Jihyo and Jeongyeon caught it.
ITZY’s drink supply was accidentally cut by 3 liters instead of 500 ml, noticed only by Ryujin. Hyunjin correctly guessed Michael Jackson, prompting laughter from Haewon. Dowoon of Day6 faced criticism for a wrong answer, with Sullyoon joking that the game hadn’t even started. Across challenges, the artists consistently helped each other.
"If game caterers is anything to go by, jype is a company full of CHEATERS i can’t believe they’re all helping each other cheat lmfao," an X user commented.
Admirers are laughing over the JYP idols' "gaslighting" of PD Na, despite his close watching.
Meanwhile, others are enjoying the playful family banter on The Game Caterers X JYP.
Park Jin-young bonds with JYP artists on The Game Caterers X JYP
Park Jin-young, head of JYP Entertainment, was the center of attention as his artists gathered on tvN’s The Game Caterers X JYP. The episode featured a huge roster: 2PM, Day6, TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY, Xdinary Heroes, NMIXX, NiziU, Nexz, KickFlip, and other JYP performers, all joining to play games together.
When Park entered, Jang Wooyoung shouted (quoted by Maeil Business Newspaper), “Guys, Jin-young hyung is here!” The juniors clapped and cheered. Producer Na Yeong-seok teased, “Didn’t you say your relationship was horizontal? The kids aren’t saying anything.” Park Jin-young smiled awkwardly, “Exactly.”
Jang Wooyoung added, “It could have been an equal relationship, but ever since you became the chairman…” pointing to Park’s recent appointment as co-chairman of the Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange on the 9th. Na Yeong-seok asked about how the juniors address him. “Can I call you the eldest brother? What do you call the CEO?” Nichkhun joked, “Uncle,” while Twice’s Jihyo said, “Producer.”
Park Jin-young shared the rules he set when JYP started. “When we first launched JYP, we decided that those born in the 1990s and later shouldn’t call me ‘oppa’ or ‘hyung.’ It didn’t seem appropriate to outsiders. Still, there are quite a few boys who ignore that and call me ‘hyung’ anyway.” Xdinary Heroes called him ‘hyung-nim,’ showing the friendly closeness he has with his artists.
The next episode of The Game Caterers x JYP will air on tvN on October 29 at 10:30 pm!