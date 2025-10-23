“A company full of CHEATERS” - The Game Caterers x JYP episode 1 leaves fans reeling as idols team up, cheat, & gaslight Na PD their way to victory

tvN’s The Game Caterers X JYP special premiered on October 22, 2025, with full episodes dropping on YouTube on October 23. Eleven teams and 40 JYP scout members faced off against 20-year veteran PD Na Young-seok for a high-stakes prize - a 100 million won reward officially on the line.

Ad

The episode opened with the 11 teams entering to their signature songs. The JYP Scout Opening Ceremony, Park Jin-young, the oldest scout, and Keiju of KickFlip, the youngest, recited the scout oath. The first challenge, the ‘Sipoya’ game, tasked the scouts with defending a complete dinner table through three rounds.

Ad

Trending

Participants closely watched PD Na, calling out errors and even staging light-hearted strikes to protest mistakes. While the JYP motto “Truth, Sincerity, Humility” was referenced, the artists largely worked together to bend the rules and gain an advantage to support each other.

For instance, TWICE was flagged for misfolding a flag, yet PD Na allowed them to continue, explaining that the flag moved slowly. Donghwa mispronounced a name, but fellow sunbaenims defended him, resulting in PD Na accepting it. There were other hilarious moments as well. Changbin acted as a judge while Chaeryeong attempted a small bribe with fruit, but Jihyo and Jeongyeon caught it.

Ad

ITZY’s drink supply was accidentally cut by 3 liters instead of 500 ml, noticed only by Ryujin. Hyunjin correctly guessed Michael Jackson, prompting laughter from Haewon. Dowoon of Day6 faced criticism for a wrong answer, with Sullyoon joking that the game hadn’t even started. Across challenges, the artists consistently helped each other.

"If game caterers is anything to go by, jype is a company full of CHEATERS i can’t believe they’re all helping each other cheat lmfao," an X user commented.

Ad

emmy 🧸 @fefisungs if game caterers is anything to go by, jype is a company full of CHEATERS i can’t believe they’re all helping each other cheat lmfao

Ad

Admirers are laughing over the JYP idols' "gaslighting" of PD Na, despite his close watching.

shiyeon 🐈‍⬛🥞 @YUUN1VERSE THE JYP PLAYERS ARE NA PD'S WORST NIGHTMARE BC THEY'RE A BUNCH OF GASLIGHTERS 😭😭😭😭😭😭

Ad

Meanwhile, others are enjoying the playful family banter on The Game Caterers X JYP.

DaYeJinSol 🐬 | my BLUE VALENTINE @Zelnit3 Thank you Game Caterer. This show was needed to show every JYP group's fandom can fight each other all you want, it really doesn't matter cause they love each other and would all probably laugh at you while you keep arguing amongst yourselves.

Ad

ro🐺🖤 @sungshine_x what im gathering from all these clips is that jype family has each others back no matter what

Ad

Evil Woke Stay @srirachos every single clip of this show so far is all of them helping each other cheat it’s killing me I THOUGHT THEY WERE SUPPOSED TO BE COMPETINGSHJEHEJEH

Ad

Park Jin-young bonds with JYP artists on The Game Caterers X JYP

The Game Caterers x JYP (Image via YouTube/channel fullmoon)

Park Jin-young, head of JYP Entertainment, was the center of attention as his artists gathered on tvN’s The Game Caterers X JYP. The episode featured a huge roster: 2PM, Day6, TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY, Xdinary Heroes, NMIXX, NiziU, Nexz, KickFlip, and other JYP performers, all joining to play games together.

Ad

When Park entered, Jang Wooyoung shouted (quoted by Maeil Business Newspaper), “Guys, Jin-young hyung is here!” The juniors clapped and cheered. Producer Na Yeong-seok teased, “Didn’t you say your relationship was horizontal? The kids aren’t saying anything.” Park Jin-young smiled awkwardly, “Exactly.”

Jang Wooyoung added, “It could have been an equal relationship, but ever since you became the chairman…” pointing to Park’s recent appointment as co-chairman of the Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange on the 9th. Na Yeong-seok asked about how the juniors address him. “Can I call you the eldest brother? What do you call the CEO?” Nichkhun joked, “Uncle,” while Twice’s Jihyo said, “Producer.”

Ad

Park Jin-young shared the rules he set when JYP started. “When we first launched JYP, we decided that those born in the 1990s and later shouldn’t call me ‘oppa’ or ‘hyung.’ It didn’t seem appropriate to outsiders. Still, there are quite a few boys who ignore that and call me ‘hyung’ anyway.” Xdinary Heroes called him ‘hyung-nim,’ showing the friendly closeness he has with his artists.

The next episode of The Game Caterers x JYP will air on tvN on October 29 at 10:30 pm!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More