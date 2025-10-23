“A full Jisoo era is coming” - Fans thrilled as BLACKPINK’s idol seemingly teases an album with more songs & darker acting roles

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo opened up about her next steps in music and acting during a Vanity Fair feature released on October 22, 2025. The video, posted on the outlet's official YouTube channel, showed her replying to candid queries while carving a figure of herself. She teased a bigger album this time, with more songs than her previous mini album, AMORTAGE, which had just four tracks.

"Last time I prepared a mini album with four songs. This time I prepared more songs (…) I think fans want a variety of content, so I’ve been working on more videos and I've been working hard to show more diverse sides of myself," she stated.

Jisoo talked about her creative sparks as well, pointing to Taylor Swift and Britney Spears as sources. She watches their music videos to gather ideas for her own projects.

As for her acting ambitions, the BLACKPINK madnae asserted that she dreams of playing either a hero or a villain. She hinted that upcoming drama roles could lean darker, showing a willingness to explore complex characters. Fans are reacting to her seemingly teased album and acting roles, with one X user commenting,

"Finally a full Jisoo era is coming 😭🔥 we’re about to be fed so well — vocals, visuals, vibes, everything 👑💐."

Admirers are thrilled about the possible album, which is expected to contain more songs.

Elara ✨🌙 @HelloElara More than 4?? Jisoo feeding us WELL this era 😭✨

Aleister @miliano______ We will be seated for this mother of unpredictablle🌹

Joelyn Jane @Joelyn45205201 I know JISOO’s album gonna be one of the best selling album when it comes out 🩶

Others are excited to see Jisoo as a villain, saying she will "nail" it.

eina | #EYESCLOSED @103house_ Villain Jisoo? Damn, she’s breaking her walls without any hesitation, can’t wait to see her completely own that role, I know she’s gonna kill it😋

🍁 @JISOOSIDE__ Ik she’ll nail the villain role 😭😭

andreathechu @andreathechu i need a villainsoo pls im tired of crying bb, lets u be the one making others cry instead ☺️

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo hits charts with Eyes Closed ft. Zayn Malik

BLACKPINK's Jisoo with Zayn Malik on Eyes Closed (Image via Instagram/@blissoo_official)

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo earned her first solo Billboard Hot 100 entry at No. 72 with Eyes Closed, a duet with Zayn Malik. She had previously charted 10 times with BLACKPINK, making all members of the group now solo Hot 100 charters. Moreover, the track hit No. 37 on the UK Official Singles Top 100. That’s Jisoo’s best solo ranking in the UK, topping her 2023 single Flower.

Jisoo, on the other hand, has steadily built her acting career. She first appeared as herself in the 2015 KBS2 drama The Producers. Then, she starred briefly in the 2017 SBS/Netflix series Part-Time Idols. In 2019, the K-pop idol played Sae Na-rae in tvN’s Arthdal Chronicles.

Her first major lead was Eun Yeong-ro in JTBC’s Snowdrop, earning her the Outstanding Korean Actress award at the Seoul International Drama Awards. In 2025, she starred as Kang Young-joo in Newtopia and had a cameo as a fairy in Dr. Cheon and the Lost Talisman. This year, she also made her film debut in the Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy.

Meanwhile, Jisoo is teaming up with Tommy Hilfiger for the fifth time, starring in the brand’s 'A Hilfiger Holiday' campaign. She first connected with TH at New York Fashion Week spring 2025. Since then, she’s appeared in multiple campaigns, with Hilfiger designing custom couture looks for the BLACKPINK 2025 DEADLINE world tour, too.

