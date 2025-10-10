  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Can’t believe YG really kept Jisoo’s vocals” - SONG OF THE YEAR as BLACKPINK’s idol & Zayn Malik’s Eyes Closed sparks fan defense amid vocal backlash

“Can’t believe YG really kept Jisoo’s vocals” - SONG OF THE YEAR as BLACKPINK’s idol & Zayn Malik’s Eyes Closed sparks fan defense amid vocal backlash

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 10, 2025 05:52 GMT
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's Jisoo with One Direction's Zayn Malik (Image via X/@officialBLISSOO)

Jisoo of BLACKPINK and Zayn Malik have released their eagerly awaited collaboration. On October 10, 2025, their song Eyes Closed dropped, marking the first time the K-pop idol and the former One Direction member have teamed up. The video follows both artists as they float inside a futuristic spacecraft with metallic hallways.

Ad

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

They eventually meet in mid-orbit as the melody rises. The British singer arrives wearing a leather jacket over an all-black ensemble. Jisoo, meanwhile, stuns a black minidress. Before its debut, though, the release faced backlash online over the South Korean artist's vocals. Soon after, her supporters flooded platforms to defend her after the track went live.

"I mean..Can’t believe YG really kept Jisoo’s vocals from us all these years," an X user commented.
Ad
Ad

Fans keep calling out YG, saying the label never let her reach her full potential.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Hashtags like #SONGOFTHEYEAR trended shortly.

Ad
Ad
Ad

More about BLACKPINK's Jisoo & Zayn's long-teased duet Eyes Closed

Eyes Closed (Image via X/@officialBLISSOO)
Eyes Closed (Image via X/@officialBLISSOO)

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and UK singer Zayn Malik collab has been dropped via Blissoo and Warner Records. It all started in late July when Zayn shared an Instagram Story from BLACKPINK’s Deadline World Tour in New York. He was there with his 4-year-old daughter, Khai, and wrote they “loved it.”

Ad

A few days later, he teased on a live stream that he had “new music coming soon with a cool partner,” which got everyone guessing. On October 5, the songstress released the first teaser for the single. The poster showed her in a black leather dress, standing next to a shadowed figure, captioned “a duet is near.”

The next day, The Korea Herald confirmed that the track was a ballad duet with Zayn, also hinting that his concert appearance tied into the project. October 6 brought the second teaser. This one said, “Two voices, one orbit. Coming soon,” showing the FLOWER singer in front and a mysterious male figure with his back turned.

Ad

Fans quickly noticed a tattoo on his head that looked like Zayn’s, fueling the chatter. Finally, on October 8, the pair officially confirmed Eyes Closed as a digital single, set to release two days later. The song officially dropped today, joining the two fanbases in one of the year’s most awaited musical crossovers.

The Eyes Closed collaboration comes ahead of Zayn’s Las Vegas residency starting mid-January. Right just a week after he revealed plans to reunite with One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson for a new Netflix series. For Jisoo, this is her first track since her solo EP Amortage, which included Earthquake, TEARS, Hugs & Kisses, and Your Love. She’s currently hitting the stage on tour with BLACKPINK, with shows lined up through late January.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications