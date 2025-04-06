"A little bit strange but also at the same time I feel a little bit proud": BTS' j-hope comments on solo touring in his recent Los Angeles concert

On Saturday, April 4, BTS's j-hope rolled out his first concert of his two-day show in Los Angeles as part of his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour. The K-pop idol recently became the first Korean solo artist to headline a sold-out stadium concert in the United States. The event attracted significant attention from fans and the general public.

At the end of the first show of his Los Angeles tour, j-hope delivered a concluding speech to talk more about his experience with the solo tour. The idol explained that his performance in Los Angeles marked his first stadium concert for his solo career and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity. He also mentioned that performing alone felt different compared to his past BTS concerts.

In the concluding speech, j-hope admitted to feeling nervous when he first stepped on stage for this milestone performance.

"This is my first stadium concert for my solo. I feel like as BTS we were able to enjoy some time with you guys here at the stadium. It is a little bit strange but also at the same time I feel a little bit proud that I'm here by myself to perform at such a big stadium like this with you guys. I was really nervous when I came onstage today," he said.

He continued:

"I feel like I was a little bit intimidated just thinking about meeting you guys at such a big stadium like this and just being by myself here. But because you guys are with me tonight, I just don't feel that nervousness anymore. In conclusion, I'm basically saying that you guys are the ones that really make up this stage. And through you guys, everything just becomes one together. "

He ended the speech by thanking the fans for their support, which made it possible for him to achieve this historic moment.

All you need to know about BTS' j-hope recent solo activities

Following BTS' j-hope's departure from the military, the idol has been gradually making his way back to the music industry. He spent much of his initial months attending events, such as throwing the first pitch at the second game of the 2024 Korean Series between KIA Champions and Samsung Lions in October 2024.

In November 2024, j-hope was spotted on the red carpet of the Audemars Piguet x KAWS brand event. In January 2025, he also performed at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes charity event in Paris. Meanwhile, the idol's solo music release resumed in February, with the release of his collaborative track, LV BAG featuring Don Toliver, a track produced by Pharrell Williams.

The track initially debuted at the Louis Vuitton men's fall 2025 show in Paris. Soon after the same, j-hope also released another collaborative track, Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel, on March 7. His most recent single release is the song MONA LISA, which dropped on March 21, 2025. Apart from these single releases, the idol has also been rolling out his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE.

HOPE ON THE STAGE kicked off on February 28, with a three-day concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea. Following the same, the idol rolled out other shows in North America including Brookly, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, and Oakland. In the coming weeks, he is also expected to visit more cities, including Manila, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Osaka, and more.

