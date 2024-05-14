"A man with zero toxic masculinity"- Fans in awe of SEVENTEEN Mingyu's apron outfit at the group's recent fan sign event

On Monday, May 13, a picture of SEVENTEEN's Mingyu at the group's recent fan sign event went viral, and it was mainly due to the idol's outfit. He was seen wearing a white apron with frills and the cartoon character Kuromi was printed in one corner. Following the picture surfacing on the internet, fans have been endlessly praising the idol.

While many netizens who came across the picture stated that Mingyu was probably forced to adorn the outfit for fan service purposes, fans immediately refuted the claim. They stated that the idol is known to be quite confident and secure with his masculinity and doesn't believe that supposedly feminine props and accessories would tarnish the same.

Additionally, they also expressed that the idol is someone who respects his boundaries and makes it clear and visible when he's unwilling to do something. However, in the recent picture that surfaced on the internet, the idol not only looked excited but also happy to be in the apron outfit.

Here are a few comments from fans in response to netizens' claim that he was forced to wear the apron outfit:

"His masculinity isn’t as fragile as you think," said an X user.

"Mingyu will never be the bad boy image you paint him to be. He’s so baby girl and radiate golden retriever energy," added another X user.

"He's one of the most sincerest idols when it comes to fanservice and he makes it obvious if he feels forced. i'm gues;sing that you're a new fan," said a fan on X.

More fan reactions on Mingyu's recent apron outfit:

"Let him be the princess idk," a fan wrote.

"Im not defending those weird fans who make idols do weird stuff but im sorry to break it to yall, he's not as toxic as yall think he is," said another fan.

"U don't even know who u are talking about, he did this on his own so don't use him as your example," added anther fan.

Fans love SEVENTEEN Mingyu's apron outfit at the group's recent fansign event

The thirteen-piece K-pop boy group, SEVENTEEN, released their album, Seventeen The Best ’17 Is Right Here' on April 29, which stands as one of the two comebacks the group has planned for 2024. Following the release, the group has naturally kickstarted their promotions for the same.

One of the promotional activities includes the group's fan sign events, where they meet and interact with fans face-to-face while also availing a signed version of their physical album copy. During these events, the visiting fans also bring a lot of props and accessories for the K-pop idols to wear.

For the recent SEVENTEEN fan sign event, Mingyu received a white apron, and a picture of the idol posing in it made its rounds on the internet.

The idol has often shown a liking towards supposedly feminine props and has never engaged in fan service activities that he isn't interested in or genuine about. Additionally, they also explained that due to Mingyu's muscular and large physique, many people paint him as a person with a rough and rugged personality, which they believe is far from true.