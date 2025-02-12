"ADOR pressured the parents & Hanni"- NJZ's PR team addresses alleged false reports on the idol’s visa status, accuses the label of coercion

On February 12, 2025, the PR team representing NJZ (formerly NewJeans) issued a statement addressing recent reports about Hanni’s visa status. The team denied claims that she had been staying in South Korea illegally and accused ADOR of using coercive tactics against the idol and her family.

The announcement, made through a temporary Instagram account operated by the parents of NJZ members, addressed the growing speculation over the artist's residency status and legal ability to work in the country. They stated:

"Hello. Yesterday and today, there have been a flood of speculative articles regarding Hanni's residency status in South Korea, and false information is spreading. We want to clarify the situation. Hanni obtained a new visa yesterday (2/11) through proper procedures. "

The statement further read,

"ADOR pressured the parents & Hanni, using the issue of 'visas', as an excuse by requesting that Hanni need to sign an extension agreement listing ADOR as their agency and sending emails stating that if Hanni failure to agree, it could result in illegal stay."

According to the statement, the artist had already secured her visa through proper administrative procedures, dismissing rumors that her departure from ADOR had left her without legal documentation.

The team alleged that ADOR had attempted to pressure her by making her sign a visa extension consent form that would have named the agency as her sponsor. It was further claimed that ADOR submitted documents containing her personal information to authorities without her consent and only informed her after doing so.

NJZ’s Hanni gets legal visa through administrative process amidst ongoing ADOR dispute

The PR team also strongly criticized the media’s role in spreading misinformation, noting that around 70 articles had been published within two days, discussing details about Hanni’s visa type and expiration.

They condemned the unauthorized exposure of private data and emphasized the need to protect personal information, warning that legal action might be considered to prevent further violations. They wrote,

"Around 70 articles have been published just yesterday and today, speculating on the type and expiration date of her visa, which is personal information and not meant to be publicly disclosed. We express deep regret that sensitive information, that only ADOR and the person in question know, has been recklessly spread through the media."

Earlier reports suggested that the artist's refusal to sign ADOR’s visa-related paperwork had created uncertainty about her ability to stay in South Korea. Some even speculated that she might be at risk of being classified as an illegal resident, leading to formal complaints being filed with immigration authorities. However, confirmation of her legal visa status has now put such concerns to rest.

A South Korean media outlet, The Hankyoreh reported that an official involved in the visa process confirmed that the artist obtained her visa lawfully, following standard administrative procedures. However, the official raised concerns over how sensitive personal information about her visa status had been leaked, stating that such breaches of privacy were unacceptable.

The issue also reached political circles, with a Democratic Party lawmaker bringing it up during a National Assembly session. The acting Minister of Justice acknowledged the matter and stated that it was under review, with discussions on policies to ensure that foreign entertainers do not face unnecessary bureaucratic challenges.

Despite the legal challenges, NJZ has continued its activities, recently announcing plans to perform at ComplexCon Hong Kong in March 2025. The event will mark their first major stage appearance under their new identity.

