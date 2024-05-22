Agents of Mystery on Netflix: Release date, plot, cast, & all you need to know

On May 21, 2024, Netflix dropped the latest trailer for the upcoming unscripted South Korean reality show, Agents of Mystery, on Instagram. The trailer video provided a glimpse of six agents gathered together in a strange but interesting place to solve challenging and bizarre cases.

"They might scream a lot, but they'll get the job done. New unscripted series #AgentsofMystery tasks a team of investigators to get to the bottom of unsolvable cases."

Agents of Mystery features six prominent personalities, including Lee Hye-ri, Lee Yong-jin, John Park, Lee Eun-ji, Kim Do-hoon, and Karina.

All we know about Agents of Mystery

Release date

Agents of Mystery will premiere on June 18, 2024. The upcoming reality show is also known as Mystery Investigation Team or Miseuteori Susadan. It is helmed by director Jung Jong-yeon, who is popular for several shows, including The Devil's Plan, The Great Escape, Society Game, The Genius: Rules of the Game, and others.

Plot

Agents of Mystery will have plenty of brain games that will need to be solved by the collaborative efforts of six agents. According to Netflix, the official synopsis for the upcoming Korean reality show is as follows:

"Six "agents of mystery" with excellent chemistry probe into bizarre incidents that cannot be explained by science in creative and unique ways."

Cast

The cast line-up for the unscripted reality show Agents of Mystery includes Lee Yong-jin, John Park, Lee Eun-jin, Lee Hye-ri, Kim Do-hoon, and Karina.

Lee Yong-jin

The comedian and singer Lee Yong-jin is popular for his appearance on the tvN sketch program. Comedy Big League. He also owns a sashimi restaurant in Sokcho, Gangwon-do province.

He has appeared in numerous shows, including Kkondae Intern, Rich Family's Son, Angry Mom Unexpected, Hook and Say, Dilemma Game, and others.

Lee Yong-jin is expected to guide the Agents of Mystery with his witty remarks and knowledge.

2) John Park

The Korean-American artist John Park was one of the semi-finalists on American Idol and auditioned for the Superstar k2 in 2010, where he came in the second position. The veteran artist is known for being a regular member of many variety shows, including The Genius Paik Season 2, The Time Hotel, The Genius Paik, Begin Again season 5: Intermission, and one of the main hosts for Love After Divorce: Birth of a Family.

John Park is expected to solve the cases with his excellent reasoning and ideas in the upcoming show.

3) Lee Eun-ji

The South Korean comedian Lee Eun-jin has been ruling the world of variety shows for seven years. She is famous for many programs, including Real Dating Lab: Poisoned Apple, Watcha Up to, Play King, Miss Trot season 3, Comedy Royale, and others. She was also honored with the 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards for Best Variety Performer.

Lee Eun-ji will bring some comic relief with her cheerful personality to the Agents of Mystery.

4) Lee Hye-ri

The South Korean actress, singer, and television personality, Hyeri is popular among the K-drama world for being the youngest member of the girl group Girl's Day. Due to her bubbly personality, she was nicknamed Nation's Little Sister by the media and shot to fame after she appeared as a regular member on Real Men.

Apart from her dramas, she has also appeared in shows, including the New Yang Nam Show, Amazing Saturday, 2 Days & 1 Night season 4, and others.

She is known for her shows Reply 1988, Miss Lee, My Roommate is a Gumiho, Moonshine, Entertainer, and others.

5) Kim Do-hoon

Korean actor Kim Do-hoon recently rose to international stardom and fame due to his role in the Disney+ hit series Moving. He debuted in the industry as a model under ESteem Model Management but later ventured into acting. He appeared in shows, including The Law Cafe, Here's My Plan, Dark Hole, and others.

He has been featured as a guest on many reality shows, including World Dice Tour Season 2, Lean on Me, Strong Heart VS, Movie Room, and others. Kim Do-hoon is expected to solve cases with his quick thinking in the upcoming show, Agents of Mystery.

6) Karina

Karina is a member of the popular South Korean group aespa under SM Entertainment. She is the visual and the leader of the band and holds the position of lead rapper, dancer, and vocalist. She has appeared on programs like K-Pop Generation, SynchroU Pilot, and others.

With qualities like leadership and bravery, Karina is expected to solve the cases along with her five co-agents.

Agents of Mystery will be available for streaming globally via Netflix only.