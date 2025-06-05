All we know so far about BTS' Taehyung, RM, Jimin, & Jungkook's post-military fan greeting plans

On June 5, 2025, Soompi reported that as BTS approaches its full-member reunion this month, BIGHIT MUSIC has officially announced where members Kim Nam-joon (RM), Kim Tae-hyung (V), Jimin, and Jungkook will deliver their post-military discharge messages.

BIGHIT revealed that RM and V will greet fans in Chuncheon in the Gangwon Province. Meanwhile, Jimin and Jungkook, who are serving in the same unit, will address the media in Yeoncheon in the Gyeonggi Province.

These greetings won’t take place at military bases but at special locations chosen by the agency. BIGHIT also requested fans not to gather outside the members' military camps due to safety concerns, as the bases have narrow roads and limited capacity. Furthermore, they noted that no official event will occur at the barracks.

The agency stated:

"Rather than at their respective bases, [the members] will deliver brief messages and share their thoughts on being discharged at separate designated locations. There will be no official events at the bases, and due to the narrow roads and limited space, large crowds could pose safety risks. We kindly ask that you refrain from visiting the military bases."

The company emphasized that fans should wait to see the members at their designated spots instead. This setup is reminiscent of j-hope’s discharge, where he interacted briefly with media and fans outside his base.

The timeline of BTS members' discharges this month begins with RM and V on June 10, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on June 11. Meanwhile, SUGA will complete his military service duties by June 21.

For the unversed, members Jin and j-hope already finished their mandatory service last year and are currently active in solo promotions.

What to know about BTS’s upcoming reunion and FESTA 2025

BTS is holding its annual FESTA celebration throughout June, leading up to their debut anniversary on June 13. This year, the occasion is especially more significant as it marks the first time since 2022 that all seven members will be back together for the event.

The event's theme, Twelve O’Clock, draws from their 2020 vocal-line track Zero O’Clock, symbolizing emotional reset and quiet hope. In a recent celebratory video by Jin and j-hope, the two revealed the theme, stating,

"To celebrate the 12th anniversary of our debut, we've been preparing a FESTA with '12PM' or 'Twelve O'Clock' as it's main theme. It also represents the new future that we'll be sharing with ARMY. And also, we have a song in our discography titled '00:00 (Zero O'Clock)'... And this year's theme is based on this song."

The group kicked off FESTA 2025 with Jin and j-hope releasing a light-hearted BTS News video, along with new concept images. Meanwhile, fans have been following the countdown as RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook prepare for discharge, followed by SUGA’s service completion on June 21.

As part of the festivities, an offline event will take place at KINTEX 2 in Goyang, South Korea, on June 13 and 14. The event will feature interactive booths including a voice message zone, BTS lockers, DIY stations, trophy displays, game zones, and more.

Whether the members will attend in person remains unconfirmed as of now, but the event promises to be an emotional milestone for ARMY.

The celebrations are scheduled following the upcoming discharges and addresses by the idols. Fans now await, as June 2025 is shaping up to be a heartfelt return for BTS.

