"This is so cute and genius" — Fans react to Jin and j-hope’s BTS FESTA 2025 photos after spotting 6:13 shadow, a sweet nod to the group's debut date

On June 4, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC rolled out fresh concept images of BTS members Jin and j-hope as part of the lead-up to the 2025 BTS FESTA. The yearly celebration, held every June, marks the group’s 12th debut anniversary.

The newly shared “classic version” portraits show the two dressed in dark, semi-formal outfits. Both idols have completed their military duties and are currently active under HYBE. Soon after the latest images dropped, fans spotted a visual detail in one of the frames.

The silhouettes formed by Jin and Hobi seem to mirror the hour “6:13,” a tribute that matches the group’s launch anniversary. The moment drew attention online, with many fans pointing out the timing and possible symbolism.

"This is so cute and genius 🥺 also HI PLS SHARE THAT ITS ALSO THE SIXTH ANNIVERSARY OF 이밤 by JIN MY CRIMINALLY UNDERRATED BABY NEEDS MORE STREAMS," an X user commented.

"this is so cute and genius 🥺 also HI PLS SHARE THAT ITS ALSO THE SIXTH ANNIVERSARY OF 이밤 by JIN MY CRIMINALLY UNDERRATED BABY NEEDS MORE STREAMS"

This year’s FESTA holds additional importance as all seven members are expected to finish their enlistment by the end of June.

The two-week event traditionally features a range of unreleased content (photos, clips, music, and archived materials) shared in the days surrounding June 13, the date of the group's debut in 2013.

"I know they are capable of everything but I'm surprised everytime I see something gigamind like this 😭😭💜💜," a fan remarked.

"How do they actually think of everything? Every dang detail," a user mentioned.

"They've so many beautiful meaning behind every single picture concept photo they've created is truly so mind blowing they give so much meaningful meaning behind it their way of thinking is truly so great and incredible indeed which we can't even think of appreciate and respect," a person shared.

Many fans loved the concept and creativity of the production, as others also shared similar fan reactions.

"CONCEPT ONLY BTS CAN DO! This FESTA is one for the book. Can’t wait for more contents and surprises," a person shared.

"Wow, that’s amazing! 2Seok Shadows revealing the BTS debut date at 6:13 is so emotional. I can feel the excitement!," a viewer noted.

"Hybe staff and BTS creativity are endless! Wow. The details," another fan added.

BTS 2025 FESTA set for June 13–14 at KINTEX with on-site events and full lineup

BTS is bringing its 2025 FESTA to KINTEX 2 in Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do on June 13 and 14. The occasion signifies a comeback to the offline setup. Entries start at 9 am KST.

Booths stay open from 10 am to 7 pm. The last entry will be allowed at 6 pm. The schedule started rolling out on June 1 with 'Bangtan News.' On June 2, the 'HoSeokJin Photo (Concept Switch ver.)' dropped.

The 'Classic ver' followed on June 5. More digital content is lined up. 'Anchor Battle' and the '613 Teaser: Today’s ARMY' go live on June 7. On June 8, two segments ['613 (For ARMY)' and '613 (With ARMY)'] will be released. June 12 presents '613 Behind HoSeokJin’s 12:00.'

On June 13, '20130613 Congratulation' wraps up the online drops. Five members are currently in military service. Jin and j-hope, who completed their duty, appear in FESTA through pre-recorded content.

Halls 9 and 10 host several fan zones. Hall 9 includes a large ARMY Bomb setup. A synced light show plays every hour from noon for around five minutes. Fans can print photo cards and listen to audio messages in the Voice Zone. A scent-making booth is open for attendees aged 14 and above.

The Trophy Zone showcases the K-pop act's major wins. Hall 10 expands with more exhibits. The Archive Zone displays album visuals. The AR Photo Zone uses light stick motion to snap photos.

The Whale Spot showcases BTS imagery and provides a Spotify playlist through NFC tap. Another area, BTS Locker, highlights each member’s style. There’s also a DIY pin badge booth, a mini-game themed around “6:13,” and a community coloring wall.

HYBE spaces run through both halls. Hall 9 has a fan zone, official FESTA merch, and a Weverse booth. Hall 10 adds BTS Island and a Capsule Album display.

BTS' RM and V are set to complete their required military service on June 10. Jimin and Jungkook are expected to follow on June 11. SUGA, who joined the service last among the group, is expected to wrap up his duty on June 21. Group activities are likely to resume following FESTA.

