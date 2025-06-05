BTS' Jin’s net worth: Fortune explored as the K-pop idol buys third Hannam The Hill Apartments unit reportedly worth $13M in cash

On June 5, 2025, K-media Medical Today reported that BTS' Jin has bought a third apartment in Hannam The Hill. It is situated in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu. The report states he paid the full amount of KRW 17.5 billion (around USD 13 million) up front in cash.

This is Jin’s third home in the same complex, which is also known to house stars such as Rain, Kim Tae-hee, and So Ji-sub.

In July 2019, he bought a 233-square-meter apartment there for KRW 4.5 billion (approximately USD 3.3 million). Later, in November 2019, he acquired another unit measuring 206 square meters for KRW 4.3 billion (around USD 3.1 million).

Since then, the value of both properties has gone up. Based on current estimates, the K-pop idol has gained over KRW 10 billion in profit, which equals nearly USD 7.36 million.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the 32-year-old's reported wealth stands at $50 million. Previously, in 2018, he had acquired an individual residence within the same building for $1.78 million. He sold that property in March 2019. By 2020, he had bought a larger one in the building for $3.7 million, reportedly for his parents.

It includes private amenities, tight security, and skyline views, making it popular among public figures. Jin’s newest property deal adds to his existing investments in Seoul’s elite housing market.

BTS' Jin’s earning sources over the years

BTS' Jin is scheduled to launch his debut individual global live show series, RunSeokjin Ep. Tour on June 28. It will commence in Goyang, South Korea. The journey, which supports his second extended play Echo, is expected to conclude in Amsterdam on August 10.

The seven-song record, released on May 16, features the lead track Don’t Say You Love Me, centered on emotional tension and complicated personal ties. The mini-album succeeds his first solo project HAPPY, dropped in November 2024.

The artist's solo career started earlier with digital singles like Tonight, Abyss, Yours (an OST for a Korean drama), Super Tuna, and The Astronaut.

Alongside music, Jin appeared in a number of variety programs such as Run Jin, The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, and Netflix’s Kian’s Bizarre B&B.

In the commercial space, his 2022 appearance in a Jin Ramen ad by Ottogi contributed to a reported 15% sales spike. In August 2024, Jin carried the Olympic flame as a representative of South Korea during the Paris Summer Games.

That same year, he signed global ambassador deals with brands including Fred Jewelry, Gucci, Laneige (where he became the label’s first male global face), and activewear brand Alo Yoga.

In December 2024, Jin expanded his business by launching a premium spirits brand called Igin. It features Igin Apple Gin, made from Korean apples and rice, and ready-to-drink cocktails.

In 2018, he and his brother opened a Japanese-style restaurant in Seoul called Otsu Seiromushi. In 2024, Hopper HQ named Jin the highest-earning Korean male celebrity on Instagram, making about $292,000 per sponsored post.

