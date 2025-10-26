"Already a Balenciaga ambassador secretly" - Fans react as BTS' Jungkook's $800 "Potato Chip" keychain goes viral after his latest sighting

On October 25, 2025, fans took to social media after clips of BTS’ Jungkook walking near the HYBE building went viral. The singer was dressed in an all-black, oversized outfit, complete with a hat and headphones. He was seen scrolling through his phone as he crossed the street. However, it wasn’t his outfit that caught fans’ attention.A quirky Balenciaga “Smokey BBQ Potato Chip” keychain, dangling from his backpack, quickly became the latest online fashion craze. After the clips went viral, netizens tracked down the item on Balenciaga’s official site. They discovered that the same keychain was priced at $800.Many couldn’t help but joke that the BTS' Maknae was secretly a Balenciaga ambassador, given how often he was seen wearing or carrying items from the brand. For those unaware, he currently serves as Calvin Klein’s global ambassador.Netizens believed his effortless affinity for Balenciaga fit him just as naturally. An X user, @jjklogist, wrote:&quot;i just know jung kook is already a Balenciaga ambassador secretly but i cant prove it&quot;ian ☆ @jjklogistLINKi just know jungkook is already a Balenciaga ambassador secretly but i cant prove itSome fans praised the singer's ability to make any accessory look chic. Others humorously admitted that they thought the chip bag was a regular snack pouch until they realized its designer price.𝐌⁷ @jjkl0veeLINK@jjklogist Bruh I fr was questioning what’s up with the chip bag hanging out of his bag… only to see it’s a $800 Balenciaga pouch AS A CHIP BAG! what a PRICK! If I were also rich I’d get anything I thought was cute too 😔🎀 N A T A L I E 🎀 @nxtaliexoxo22LINK@jjklogist Was gonna buy it and realised thats WAY past my spending budget 😭✋️Jeon Jungkookie @asutilla_rogieLINKJust millionaire walking in street of Seoul without mask and his backpack with expensive Balenciaga Chips Keychain in black glossy calfskin😘 #JUNGKOOKA few even joked about how much the singer was a &quot;Balenciaga clothes user&quot; and that he should have been the ambassador. Others said that he, with a potato chip keychain, was &quot;so him.&quot;ᰔ @kooheavnLINKofc Jungkook has this Balenciaga keychain it's so himjay⁷ @worldofjoonieLINKstill a shock to me that balenciaga didnt manage to bag jk with a ambassadorshipmae⁷ saw hobi @thvrldLINKjungkook is such a balenciaga clothes user but the brand still haven't made him ambassador 😩Privacy issues and Jungkook’s continued dominance in fashionDespite the lighthearted online buzz, many fans expressed discomfort about the viral footage. They mentioned that the clips were taken without the Seven singer's consent, and called for more respect towards his personal space. This came after he repeatedly spoke about privacy intrusions in the past.Over the past year, Jungkook has faced several incidents involving unauthorized access to his private life. It included two separate attempts by strangers to enter his home. In one case, police detained a woman who claimed to be his friend after she was caught on CCTV at his residence. The singer later warned fans during a Weverse live not to engage in such behavior.About Jungkook @AboutMusicJKLINKWe understand that we all are Jungkook deprived but can we all we a lil more understanding and sensible and stop spreading videos and pictures of him taken without his knowledge. It’s invasion of his privacy and as stans we should not encourage it!In other news, the BTS vocalist continues to make global waves as a fashion icon and trendsetter. His appearance at New York Fashion Week 2025 cemented him as one of the event’s most talked-about figures. He generated over half of all celebrity mentions according to Onclusive’s media analysis.The report showed that Jungkook’s Calvin Klein appearance contributed to the brand. It held the top spot in overall fashion week engagement.Jungkook attends the Calvin Klein fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Brant Foundation on September 12, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty)At the event, Jungkook’s transition from a beige runway suit to an all-black afterparty ensemble further showcased his duality. His fashion presence reportedly generated millions in earned media value for Calvin Klein.Meanwhile, Jungkook is currently reunited with the BTS members post-completion of their respective military services. The group is set to make a comeback in the Spring of 2026.