“APOLOGISE TO SOYEON” – Fans call out Yseult for dragging I-dle’s leader into R.Tee’s ‘DAMDADI’ plagiarism claims despite her being just a feature

On October 10, 2025, French singer-songwriter Yseult accused South Korean producer R.Tee and I-dle’s leader Soyeon of copying her 2024 music video Bi*ch You Could Never in the visuals for R.Tee’s track DAMDADI. The allegation quickly sparked one of the most heated online debates. However, fans quickly came to Soyeon’s defense. They emphasized that she was only a featured artist on the track and was not involved in the concept or direction of the music video. Within hours, the hashtag “APOLOGISE TO SOYEON” started trending worldwide on X. Many criticized Yseult for unfairly tagging Soyeon in her posts instead of contacting R.Tee’s studio or the creative team behind DAMDADI. After her initial post calling out the alleged plagiarism was met with backlash from fans, Yseult responded again on her X account, @yseultofficiel, and wrote,Y @yseultofficielLINKI’m disgusted by this copy paste and seeing people turn it around like i’m supposed to apologize ? You guys need to shut the f*ck up and lick my p*ssy duh. Everyone involved needs to be held accountable, periodt!Fans pointed out that the idol only performed in the track, following the producer’s creative direction, and should not be held accountable for alleged visual similarities. An X user, @nebo_mon, wrote,Seuj* @nebo_monLINKTrying to profiting off of Soyeon's fame by falsely accusing her of something she didn't do and then bringing up the race card after being called out, you're just embarassing and exposing yourself of being an attention seeker. You need to APOLOGISE TO SOYEON rn.Fans also condemned the increasing harassment against the K-pop star. They pointed out that a few X accounts, including one named @YseultUpdates, were allegedly promoting defamation and encouraging hate toward the singer.𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥𝐳𝐗𝐨𝐱𝐨 ⋆୨ৎ₊˚⊹♡୨ৎ @angelzxoxooLINKWell duh, they are blaming SOYEON who DIDN'T contribute anything besides her voice and appearance in the song or MV!! people should stop being retarded💋Chérie Cherry Dahlia🍒 @cherrycoquette_LINK&quot; Kpop stan &quot; Just say people of various nationalities who listen to Korean artists and don't want their fave to receive d*ath , racism, and r*pe threats when she had no connection with the direction of the mv.Sunny @SunnySomewhere7LINKNOBODY IS MAD THAT YSEULT IS UPSET THAT THEY COPIED HER VIDEO. She should be mad. She should sue. All we wanted was for her to apologize for only blaming Soyeon when she was only a feature &amp;amp;amp; not involved in creating the MV. That’s it. Go after the creative team. DAMN!apriqott @apriqottLINKblaming soyeon, a featured artist for a video’s direction makes zero sense. she didn’t produce, write, direct, or conceptualize it. her anger was misplaced and that was grounds for defamation. that’s the reason they expected her to apologize.They demanded that R.Tee’s production team and Yseult clarify their statements. They also stressed that accountability should rest with those responsible for creating the visuals, not a guest performer.невлюбленыш @edik_ne_pedickLINKWe did not expect her to apologize bc of “false” copyright claims WE EXPECT HER TO APOLOGIZE BC SHE DRAGGED SOYEON WHO WASNT PRODUCING THAT MV AND ONLY DID WHAT SHE WAS TOLD copyright claims is legit but dragging soyeon - noFoundSheep* @DynamitesheepLINKI'm done with this issue... I think people said what needed to be saidm. Now we patiently wait for r.tee and Co's apology.. Soyeon shouldn't apologise at all, 1. She's not involved 2. If she does, people are still not gonna accept it, they'll turn it into an even bigger issueFoundSheep* @DynamitesheepLINKAnyway.. Nevies let it blow over, there are no winners in this.. Soyeon deserves an apology from the artist for dragging her into this mess and that artist deserves an apology from R.tee and his team.Yseult’s accusations and her posts criticizing I-dle's Soyeon &amp; DAMDADI teamDAMDADI is a collaboration between R.Tee and Soyeon of I-dle (formerly known as (G)I-dle. It was released on August 10, 2025. The controversy began when Yseult posted a series of tweets accusing DAMDADI’s production team of copying her music video Bi*ch You Could Never. She stated that the new video was a “straight-up copy.” She called out the &quot;director, label, artists&quot; involved and also demanded they credit her source. She wrote on her official X account,&quot;Director, label, artists everyone involved the least you could do is have the decency to credit your source. To see it get copied like this is wild…&quot;Y @yseultofficielLINKJust saw this video “DAMDADI” by R.Tee feat. Soyeon It’s a straight up copy of my music video “BI*CH YOU COULD NEVER.”Director, label, artists everyone involved the least you could do is have the decency to credit your source.S/o to my two incredible directors Marita &amp; Shadrinsky. You poured your soul into this project and created something timeless. To see it get copied like this is wild… but real artistry speaks louder than imitation. Thank you for creating this masterpiece with me. Love you endlessly 🖤And to those trying to guilt-trip me for speaking up : SHAME ON YOU ! SILENCING Black women when their work is STOLEN has always been part of the PROBLEM. Not this time!The French singer then claimed her team’s visual work had been replicated “shot for shot.&quot; She also pointed out similarities in color schemes, framing, and choreography.&quot;I’ve built a world that was never meant to be protected .. a world criticized, ignored and pushed aside because being a Black alternative pop woman scares the system. And now ? I’m watching artists copy my music video shot for shot with zero credit and zero respect. And the irony ? I wrote this song about artists copying me. Well… I guess when you go global, the thieves go global too right ?,&quot; the singer wrote.Yseult’s statements quickly escalated as she kept posting several explicit tweets showing her anger toward those questioning her claims. In one post, she said, “Go eat my Black a**,” and in another, she added in Korean, “Eat my black a* and choke to your heart’s content.”* These comments sparked backlash online. Many called them inappropriate and saw them as counterproductive to her original argument. The singer also criticized the K-pop industry more broadly, claiming it has long exploited Black creativity for profit. She argued that the copying of her video was part of a pattern of “sampling our sound, stealing our moves, and wearing our skin like a costume.”As of now, R.Tee, Cube Entertainment, and the involved label have not issued an official statement.