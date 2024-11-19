“Artists of a lifetime” - Fans react to BTS becoming the 1st group having all members chart all their solo debut album songs on Spotify Global Chart

On November 18, 2024, BTS made history as all seven members officially had their solo albums secure a spot on Spotify's Global Chart. This remarkable achievement was solidified with the release of Jin’s debut solo album, Happy, making him the final member of BTS to launch a solo project.

The album's title track, Running Wild, debuted at No. 8 on Spotify’s daily Global Top Songs chart, earning Jin his career-best position as a soloist. This milestone also marked the biggest solo debut for him, who is often referred to as the “hyung” (eldest) of BTS.

Expand Tweet

Trending

With its impressive 4 million streams on the first day, Running Wild became a standout track on the global platform. This achievement further cemented BTS' legacy in Spotify history, as all seven members now collectively hold the top 10 spots for the biggest album debuts by Korean soloists.

One fan commented on the Pop Core's post about the same:

"they've done so many firsts and onlys man but still don't get appreciated enough as artists of a lifetime"

Fans celebrated this moment, recognizing the individual achievements of each member as well as their shared legacy as BTS.

“There's nothing like them, never will be,” a fan affirmed.

“7 amazingly talented individuals,” a fan stated.

“Proud is an understatement,” a fan expressed.

Some other fans said,

“WHEN I SAY KINGS OF KPOP THIS IS WHAT I MEAN,” another fan exclaimed.

“Nobody does it like them,” a fan said.

All 7 members of BTS hold the top 10 biggest album debuts by Korean soloists in Spotify history

On November 18, 2024, BTS and ARMY celebrated a historic milestone as all members saw every track from their solo albums chart on Spotify's Global Chart, demonstrating their immense individual and collective impact even during their military service.

With the release of Jin’s debut solo album Happy on November 15, he completed the group’s transition into individual artistry. His title track, Running Wild, debuted at No. 8 on Spotify’s daily Global Top Songs chart with over 4 million streams on its first day. This debut marks his personal best as a soloist, surpassing the performance of his previous single, I’ll Be There, which debuted at No. 9.

Expand Tweet

All tracks from Jin’s album Happy made their way onto Spotify’s daily Global Top Songs chart, with notable entries including,

Running Wild at No. 8

I’ll Be There at No. 20

Heart on the Window (duet song with Wendy of Red Velvet) at No. 99

Another Level at No. 106

Falling at No. 115

I Will Come to You at No. 124

Jin’s success extended to Japan’s Oricon daily digital singles chart, where Running Wild debuted at No. 1. Other tracks from Happy also charted in the top 20. In a recent interview with Weverse Magazine, he shared insights into his personal playlist.

Alongside highlighting his own songs, he expressed admiration for tracks by his bandmates, such as Who by Jimin and Love Wins All by IU featuring V. His thoughtful comments about these songs warmed the hearts of fans, who felt a deeper connection to the group’s camaraderie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback