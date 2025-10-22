  • home icon
  • "AUSSIE BESTIES" - Fans go gaga as Stray Kids' Felix and ENHYPEN's Jake reunite over dinner at a traditional Korean restaurant in Seoul

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 22, 2025 08:36 GMT
Stray Kids' Felix and ENHYPEN's Jake (Image via Instagram/@yong.lixx, @enhypen)

On Tuesday, October 21, the traditional Korean restaurant, Yeongcheon Yeonghwa, uploaded an Instagram story of Stray Kids' Felix and ENHYPEN's Jake having dinner together. The story also showcased that the two K-pop idols left behind their autographs at the restaurant.

Following this picture's landing on the internet, many fans and netizens were thrilled about the reunion of the two K-pop idols. Stray Kids' Felix and ENHYPEN's Jake were spotted hanging out for the first time in 2022. A picture of the two with Stray Kids' Bang Chan was taken when they met during their performances at the KCON LA 2022.

Given that the K-pop idols only interacted once publicly, fans didn't expect their relationship to be closer. However, following the recent picture of the two having dinner at a traditional Korean restaurant, fans were excited about their friendship. Additionally, since Felix and Jake are both Australian K-pop idols, fans were also happy to learn about the two bonding with one another.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"JSJSKSKKDKD AUSSIE BESTIES" said a fan
More fans and netizens expressed their excitement over Stray Kids' Felix and ENHYPEN's Jake reuniting over dinner at a traditional Korean restaurant.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

All you need to know about the recent activities of Stray Kids' Felix and ENHYPEN's Jake

Stray Kids' Felix is an Australian rapper and singer based in South Korea. He debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2018 after winning the reality survival show conducted by the agency, Stray Kids. The group debuted with their first EP, I Am Not, which held the song, District 9, as its title track.

Following their debut, the group rolled out several viral tracks such as God's Menu, Thunderous, Maniac, Charmer, CASE 143, and many others. On the other hand, Felix also established a solo career on the sidelines. He hosted the music program, Pops in Seoul, between 2019 and 2020. He rolled out his first solo track, Deep End, in December 2022, through SKZ-Replay.

He also features in TWICE's Nayeon's debut album track, No Problem. In 2023, he made a camera apperance in NiziU's debut single, Heartris, and also features on the Japanese singer, Lisa's track Reawaker, which stands as the opening theme of the anime series, Solo Leveling season 2. Most recently, the idol and his fellow members, Han and I.N., released an OST called Genie for the Netflix show, Genie Make A Wish.

ENHYPEN's Jake, on the other hand, is a South Korean-Australian rapper, singer, and dancer who debuted under BE LIFT LAB in 2020, through ENHYPEN's first EP, Border: Day One. Throughout the years, the group released several viral tracks such as Drunk-Dazed, Sweet Venom, Bite Me, Polaroid Love, Given-Taken, No Doubt, and more.

Most recently, ENHYPEN released their sixth EP, called Desire: Unleash, in June 2025, which held two title tracks, Loose and Bad Desire. In July, the group also rolled out its fourth Japanese single, Yoi, which included the Japanese versions of Bad Desire (With or Without You) along with the original Japanese songs Shine On Me and Echoes.

Therefore, fans and netizens are looking forward to more releases from Stray Kids' Felix and ENHYPEN's Jake.

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
