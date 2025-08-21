“Banana Song coming?”- From Jimin x Jungkook subunit to track title, fans speculation about BTS’ upcoming rife following j-hope’s IG post

On Thursday, August 21, BTS's j-hope made an Instagram post with over eighteen images. Some of these images in the thread revealed never-before-seen pictures of the BTS members. When this post landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but speculate that the idol was spoiling the group's upcoming album, which is set to be released in the spring of 2026. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGiven that some of the images have pictures of the BTS members in duos or trios, such as Jimin and Taehyung, SUGA and j-hope, Jimin and RM, Jungkook with Taehyung and j-hope, and many more, fans also speculated that these images could be the possible subunits for their next album. Therefore, fans and netizens have been theorizing around these images.What added to these speculations was the last slide in the post, which showcased Jimin and Jungkook recording in the studio, further exciting fans on the members' preparations for possible new releases. Additionally, many netizens particularly discussed one slide from the idol's post, which captured a banana peel with the following caption:&quot;Who dropped the banana&quot;?This led to further theorization from fans, and they dissected the meaning behind this phrase. While some argued that it could be related to their new and upcoming single, others stated that it could allude to the idiom, &quot;to go bananas&quot;, which means to go crazy or get extremely excited. Here are a few fan reactions to the idol's alleged hints for ARMYs:&quot;So - Banana Song coming? Is that the spoiler?&quot;OonaB ⟬⟭-อูน่า⁷ saw 2Seok she/her 🌈🍉 @kathynjanewayLINKSo - Banana Song coming? 😅 Is that the spoiler?Many fans and netizens continue to add and react to the theories that were piling up on the internet about BTS' j-hope's new Instagram post.🫟BlackSwan⁷ *IA @jhsprophecyLINKWe literally got most of the bangtan subunits in today's uarmyhope photodump..vmin,taekook,jikook,jinmin,namgi,sope,vhope,minimoni𝄞BTS⟭⟬⁷ @jjungkook_07LINK@archiveforJK Do you think we will have duo jikook song in the album??? 👀👀👀👀👀Hannah⁷ 💜 ⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK @BTSxHannahLINK@jjksyoongs Namjoon said they were cooking, so I guess that’s what the banana was for 😌MY_San_♡❤︎♡_ @myra300ELINK@jjksyoongs Their title track is Hello, BananaOthers also joined in to share their thoughts and opinions about the same.︎ً @amevvilLINK&quot;who dropped the banana 🍌🏎️💥&quot; &amp;amp;gt; &quot;go bananas&quot; &quot;go bananas&quot; is meaning that &quot;to become extremely angry or excited&quot; MIC DROP PT 2 IS COMING 🔥Heyy!!! BTS COMEBACK ²⁰²⁵ @_simpforbts_LINK@jjksyoongs The subunits... 1. Sope 2. Minimoni 3. Vhopekook 4. VminSG. @smgaaaaabLINK@jjksyoongs There will be a song about bananas which I believe is composed by Jin 🤭🪻SgtPeperoni🪻 @bitouonLINK@jjksyoongs Based on this picture.. Jin gonna be a driver again 🚘, slipped into a banana 🍌 (not boxes this time) and boom explosion! 💥 BTS: NaNaNana…All you need to know about BTS and their recent activitiesIn June 2025, following the discharge of all the BTS members from the military, the group has been focusing on reuniting with one another, spending time with ARMYs through livestreams, and also engaging in a few solo activities here and there. However, after their reunion following their three-year group hiatus, they revealed that they will be rolling out their next comeback soon.During a group Weverse livestream with all the members on July 1, they stated that they had already begun preparing and creating their next album, which can be expected for release in Spring 2026. In addition to the same, they will also be rolling out a tour based on the album, and this will be the group's first tour since their Permission To Dance On Stage Tour in 2022.On the other hand, BIGHIT MUSIC also announced that starting from September 24 to October 5 (October 21 for Korea), BTS MOVIE WEEKS will be screening across global theatres. This screening will showcase three concert films from the tours rolled by the K-pop group, and it's expected to unveil performances that have never been seen before on the big screen.With several exciting contents to look forward to from the group, fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting the same.