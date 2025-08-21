  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Banana Song coming?”- From Jimin x Jungkook subunit to track title, fans speculation about BTS’ upcoming rife following j-hope’s IG post

“Banana Song coming?”- From Jimin x Jungkook subunit to track title, fans speculation about BTS’ upcoming rife following j-hope’s IG post

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 21, 2025 18:01 GMT
BTS
BTS' j-hope on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@uarmyhope)

On Thursday, August 21, BTS's j-hope made an Instagram post with over eighteen images. Some of these images in the thread revealed never-before-seen pictures of the BTS members. When this post landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but speculate that the idol was spoiling the group's upcoming album, which is set to be released in the spring of 2026.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Given that some of the images have pictures of the BTS members in duos or trios, such as Jimin and Taehyung, SUGA and j-hope, Jimin and RM, Jungkook with Taehyung and j-hope, and many more, fans also speculated that these images could be the possible subunits for their next album. Therefore, fans and netizens have been theorizing around these images.

What added to these speculations was the last slide in the post, which showcased Jimin and Jungkook recording in the studio, further exciting fans on the members' preparations for possible new releases. Additionally, many netizens particularly discussed one slide from the idol's post, which captured a banana peel with the following caption:

Ad
"Who dropped the banana"?

This led to further theorization from fans, and they dissected the meaning behind this phrase. While some argued that it could be related to their new and upcoming single, others stated that it could allude to the idiom, "to go bananas", which means to go crazy or get extremely excited. Here are a few fan reactions to the idol's alleged hints for ARMYs:

"So - Banana Song coming? Is that the spoiler?"
Ad
Ad

Many fans and netizens continue to add and react to the theories that were piling up on the internet about BTS' j-hope's new Instagram post.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also joined in to share their thoughts and opinions about the same.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

All you need to know about BTS and their recent activities

In June 2025, following the discharge of all the BTS members from the military, the group has been focusing on reuniting with one another, spending time with ARMYs through livestreams, and also engaging in a few solo activities here and there. However, after their reunion following their three-year group hiatus, they revealed that they will be rolling out their next comeback soon.

Ad

During a group Weverse livestream with all the members on July 1, they stated that they had already begun preparing and creating their next album, which can be expected for release in Spring 2026. In addition to the same, they will also be rolling out a tour based on the album, and this will be the group's first tour since their Permission To Dance On Stage Tour in 2022.

On the other hand, BIGHIT MUSIC also announced that starting from September 24 to October 5 (October 21 for Korea), BTS MOVIE WEEKS will be screening across global theatres. This screening will showcase three concert films from the tours rolled by the K-pop group, and it's expected to unveil performances that have never been seen before on the big screen.

Ad

With several exciting contents to look forward to from the group, fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting the same.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications