  • “BELIFT RESPECT NI-KI” trends on X as fans express outrage over ENHYPEN member’s alleged exclusion from promotions, media appearances, & more

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 21, 2025 08:00 GMT
BELIFT LAB slammed over ENHYPEN's Ni-ki's alleged lack of representation (Images via Instagram/@enhypen)

On August 21, 2025, the phrase “BELIFT RESPECT NI-KI” started trending on X. Fans raised concerns about ENHYPEN’s youngest member allegedly being sidelined in group promotions. The issue came to light following the release of an InStyle interview on August 20. In the video, each member was shown reacting to their pre-debut messages.

While all other members had their moments included, Ni-ki’s reaction was completely absent, and even his pre-debut clip was excluded. Fans noticed his name was also misspelled in tags, which added to their frustration.

Many expressed that this was not an isolated incident but part of a pattern where Ni-ki’s visibility in interviews, brand content, and media features seemed noticeably lower compared to the rest of the group.

Soon, hashtags calling for equal treatment flooded social platforms as fans urged Belift Lab (under HYBE) to correct what they described as continuous neglect.

Supporters pointed out other examples from 2025 alone. These included his alleged exclusion from Instagram interviews, group photos in Naver and Billboard articles, and a Cadbury ad campaign. An X user, @NI_KIGLOBAL, wrote,

"We strongly urge @BELIFTLAB to take action and treat NI-KI fairly as a member of ENHYPEN. BELIFT RESPECT NI-KI."
They also highlighted that despite contributing to choreography for multiple ENHYPEN tracks, he was only officially credited once. Fans further criticized the lack of opportunities for him on Korean variety shows and brand events. They said that he has gone over a year without an individual endorsement.

Social media posts reflected a mix of anger and disappointment. Fans stated that the agency was failing in its responsibility to promote and protect all members equally.

Many demanded immediate changes. They stressed that the member deserved recognition for his talent and efforts.

More about Ni-ki, ENHYPEN’s activities, and what’s next

Ni-ki or Nishimura Riki was born in Japan in 2005. He has been with Belift since 2019. He debuted with ENHYPEN in November 2020 after placing fourth on the survival show I-Land. As the group’s youngest, he quickly gained attention for his sharp dance skills.

It later earned him spots on choreography teams for several tracks. He has also appeared at events like KCON Japan and joined SHINee’s Taemin on stage at the 2024 MBC Gayo Daejejeon.

In their ongoing complaints, fans have listed various examples. During ENHYPEN's Coachella interview in April 2025, fans alleged that the youngest member's speaking parts were reportedly edited out while all other members were included.

A month later, he was left out of a Naver feature covering the group at the ASEA Awards. Fans claim that the official group photo published did not include him.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN recently wrapped up the U.S. leg of their WALK THE LINE world tour. They closed with a sold-out concert at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium on August 16. The shows were packed with elaborate stages and the group's hits.

With their American chapter complete, ENHYPEN is now preparing to begin their European leg, starting August 22 in London.

It will be followed by shows in cities like Manchester, Amsterdam, Brussels, Berlin, and Paris.

