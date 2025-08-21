“BELIFT RESPECT NI-KI” trends on X as fans express outrage over ENHYPEN member’s alleged exclusion from promotions, media appearances, & more

On August 21, 2025, the phrase “BELIFT RESPECT NI-KI” started trending on X. Fans raised concerns about ENHYPEN’s youngest member allegedly being sidelined in group promotions. The issue came to light following the release of an InStyle interview on August 20. In the video, each member was shown reacting to their pre-debut messages.While all other members had their moments included, Ni-ki’s reaction was completely absent, and even his pre-debut clip was excluded. Fans noticed his name was also misspelled in tags, which added to their frustration.Many expressed that this was not an isolated incident but part of a pattern where Ni-ki’s visibility in interviews, brand content, and media features seemed noticeably lower compared to the rest of the group.Soon, hashtags calling for equal treatment flooded social platforms as fans urged Belift Lab (under HYBE) to correct what they described as continuous neglect.Supporters pointed out other examples from 2025 alone. These included his alleged exclusion from Instagram interviews, group photos in Naver and Billboard articles, and a Cadbury ad campaign. An X user, @NI_KIGLOBAL, wrote,&quot;We strongly urge @BELIFTLAB to take action and treat NI-KI fairly as a member of ENHYPEN. BELIFT RESPECT NI-KI.&quot;ENHYPEN NI-KI GLOBAL FANBASE @NI_KIGLOBALLINKWe strongly urge @BELIFTLAB to take action and treat NI-KI fairly as a member of ENHYPEN BELIFT RESPECT NI-KI #FairTreatmentForNI_KI #NI_KI @ENHYPEN @ENHYPEN_membersThey also highlighted that despite contributing to choreography for multiple ENHYPEN tracks, he was only officially credited once. Fans further criticized the lack of opportunities for him on Korean variety shows and brand events. They said that he has gone over a year without an individual endorsement.Social media posts reflected a mix of anger and disappointment. Fans stated that the agency was failing in its responsibility to promote and protect all members equally.Ritz @bangsforikiLINKImagine having this much impact and belift excluding him continuously showing their xenophobia Enough is enough!! BELIFT RESPECT NI-KI #FairTreatmentForNI_KI #NI_KI @ENHYPEN @ENHYPEN_membersgive me my husband back. @snowvrseLINKthis level of disrespect is insane. give your artists a proper platform and support wth #EqualOppotunitiesForNI_KI #FairTreatmentForNI_KI #NI_KI @ENHYPEN @ENHYPEN_membersෆLUCKY enji 𐙚₊˚🎈 @enjwiichewyyLINKHow much longer will this go on? @BELIFTLAB All this mistreatment toward your artists, yet no real action has been taken. We just want you to treat them fairly! BELIFT RESPECT NI-KI #FairTreatmentForNI_KI #NI_KI @ENHYPEN @ENHYPEN_memberspinnox @nksafetypinLINKStop exclude him or stop cut his parts even from group contents BELIFT RESPECT NI-KI #FairTreatmentForNI_KI #NI_KI @ENHYPEN @ENHYPEN_membersMany demanded immediate changes. They stressed that the member deserved recognition for his talent and efforts.宵; lili 🐥 @crazyoverni_kiLINKwe are tired of a company that should prioritize protecting and promoting its artists, but instead only discredits, exposes and neglects them why are we, the fans, the ones who do the company's work? BELIFT RESPECT NI-KI #FairTreatmentForNI_KI #NI_KI @ENHYPEN @ENHYPEN_membersMrs니키 @engeneangelsLINKIt’s really disappointing how Belift Lab continues to leave Ni-ki out of so many videos and interviews. As the youngest member of ENHYPEN, he works just as hard and deserves the same spotlight as everyone else. RESPECT FOR RIKI #FairTreatmentForNI_KI #NI_KI #beliftlabdobetterTina @healtloverLINKNi-Ki deserves the opportunity and exposure too. BELIFT RESPECT NI-KI #FairTreatmentForNI_KI #NI_KI @ENHYPEN @ENHYPEN_membersMore about Ni-ki, ENHYPEN’s activities, and what’s nextNi-ki or Nishimura Riki was born in Japan in 2005. He has been with Belift since 2019. He debuted with ENHYPEN in November 2020 after placing fourth on the survival show I-Land. As the group’s youngest, he quickly gained attention for his sharp dance skills.It later earned him spots on choreography teams for several tracks. He has also appeared at events like KCON Japan and joined SHINee’s Taemin on stage at the 2024 MBC Gayo Daejejeon.In their ongoing complaints, fans have listed various examples. During ENHYPEN's Coachella interview in April 2025, fans alleged that the youngest member's speaking parts were reportedly edited out while all other members were included.A month later, he was left out of a Naver feature covering the group at the ASEA Awards. Fans claim that the official group photo published did not include him.Ar⁷☆ @RikiDaDuckLINKExcluded from the coachella behind interviews, the billboard articles, a whole group ad, and now a mini interview where a question that was ment for all 7 members cut his answer out. it’s so frustrating to see NK constantly be excluded and no one point it out.Meanwhile, ENHYPEN recently wrapped up the U.S. leg of their WALK THE LINE world tour. They closed with a sold-out concert at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium on August 16. The shows were packed with elaborate stages and the group's hits.With their American chapter complete, ENHYPEN is now preparing to begin their European leg, starting August 22 in London.It will be followed by shows in cities like Manchester, Amsterdam, Brussels, Berlin, and Paris.