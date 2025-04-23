BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Rosé, BTS’ Jungkook, & more recognized as K-pop artists with the most outstanding solo careers: Complete list

Several K-pop artists pursue a solo career in music and acting either while active with a group or during the group's hiatus. In doing so, they are able to carve a mark for themselves, creating their identity as individuals and artists outside of the group.

Over the years, members of K-pop groups like EXO, BTS, TWICE, Red Velvet, GOT7, and BLACKPINK have embarked on solo ventures. Prestige's online publication lists the Top 5 K-pop soloists with the most outstanding solo careers.

K-pop artists with the most outstanding solo careers, as reported by Prestige

1) Lisa

Lisa at Coachella 2025 (Image via Instagram.com/@wearelloud)

BLACKPINK member and soloist Lisa, aka Lalisa Manoban, has been pursuing her solo activities on multiple levels. The singer has been making waves with her activities, from releasing solo music to being a mentor on reality TV shows to making her acting debut with The White Lotus season 3 in February.

Additionally, she also became the first K-pop act in history to perform at the Oscars, after she performed the song Live and Let Die during the James Bond tribute at the music award ceremony this year.

2) Rosé

BLACKPINK member and soloist Rose (Image via Instagram.com/@roses_are_rosie)

Another BLACKPINK member making waves with her music and solo activities is Rosé. Those who were unfamiliar with her would be aware of her by now with the success of the song APT. with Bruno Mars.

The singer was the first of the four BLACKPINK members to have a solo album. She was recently seen as a surprise guest on stage at the Coldplay concert in South Korea.

3) Jungkook

BTS' youngest member, Jungkook, is currently in the military, but his work before his enlistment continues to bring him recognition. The singer, who has released the album Golden and the documentary I Am Still, has been making headlines owing to the revival of his chart-topping success by various media platforms.

Jungkook and the other members—RM, Suga, Jimin, and V—will reportedly be discharged from the military in June this year. Jin has already been discharged.

4) G-Dragon

Veteran K-pop group BIGBANG's leader and rapper G-Dragon has returned this year after more than a decade of hiatus from solo music. However, he was making his presence felt with occasional art and culture collaborations.

The group is no longer active owing to the scandals involving members Seungri and T.O.P. However, the remaining three members, G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung, have continued their solo activities and come together for performances.

In February, G-Dragon released his third album, Übermensch, followed by a concert tour of the same name. He also hosted the variety show Good Day.

5) Jackson Wang

GOT7 member Jackson Wang has had a popular career as a soloist. While he was active in his solo work since he was with JYP, the singer has now parted ways with the label, but continues to be a supporting and active group member. The singer has embarked on solo tours worldwide and collaborated with brands and fashion creators.

This year, Jackson Wang has released two new songs, High Alone and GBAD, as pre-release singles from his upcoming album Magic Man 2.

