BLACKPINK’s Rosé becomes the first Kpop act to guest at Forbes Under 30 Summit Music Festival 2025: How to get tickets

On September 17, 2025, Forbes confirmed via their social media handle that BLACKPINK’s Rosé will appear as a special guest at the Forbes Under 30 Summit Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio. This marks a historic moment for her as she becomes the first K-pop artist ever to take part in the event.The summit will run from September 28 to October 1, 2025. It is said to bring together young leaders, entrepreneurs, and creators from around the globe. Rosé’s guest appearance at the event's music festival on September 28 has already generated major buzz.Tickets are now available through Forbes’ official registration page on their website. General passes are priced at $500. It grants access to both in-person and virtual sections of the summit. Introducing her as the guest, Forbes wrote:&quot;In case you missed it, global superstar Rosé just took home Song of the Year at the VMAs for her hit single, APT with Bruno Mars. Now she's coming to Columbus, OH for a special guest appearance at the 2025 Forbes #Under30Summit Music Festival.&quot;The General Attendee Plus package, which is priced at $1,500, includes premium seating, private happy hours, and exclusive networking opportunities.A virtual-only ticket is also offered for $50. It will give the global audiences an access to livestreamed sessions on September 29 and 30. Discounts are available for Forbes Under 30 listers, students, and Ohio locals.The event announcement follows Rosé’s recent streak of milestones. Just days before, she secured Song of the Year at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards for her collaborative track APT with Bruno Mars. With this, she became the first Korean artist to win one of the ceremony’s top honors.More about BLACKPINK’s Rosé, solo activities, and VMA's win Rosé was born as Roseanne Park. She debuted as part of BLACKPINK in 2016 and later signed with THE BLACK LABEL and Atlantic Records for her solo career. In late 2024, she released her first single with Bruno Mars, APT. This was followed by her debut studio album Rosie.Her recent VMA win added another milestone to her growing solo legacy, with APT dominating global charts and marking a breakthrough moment in K-pop history. She accepted the award and dedicated the recognition to her younger self.&quot;I told them I feared that somewhere along the way, this journey of pursuing my dreams, I might hit a wall and possibly disappoint my 16-year-old self, who grew up always an oddball among society, that wished someday she, too, could be herself and equally pursue her dreams just as well as anyone else I saw on television,&quot; she said.&quot;Twelve years later, I dedicate this award to my 16-year-old self, who dreamed, and to all those who have watched me grow into the artist that I am today and placed their dreams in me to make this change,&quot; she added.World Music Awards @WORLDMUSICAWARDLINK#ROSÉ receives the VMA for Song Of the Year for her global smash hit &quot;APT.&quot; from #ParisHilton, and dedicates the Award to her 16 year old self, thanking #BrunoMars &amp;amp;amp; #BLACKPINK! 💪💃📽️🎼🏆🎶2⃣0⃣2⃣5⃣👑❤️‍🔥She also thanked her team, and fans, while acknowledging Bruno Mars’ role in the collaboration:&quot;First of all, Bruno, I know that you're watching... Oh, my God... First of all, thank you so much, Bruno. I can't believe this. I'm gonna call you up after, so I'll say everything. Thank you so much for believing in me and helping me build this world together. I'm really, really forever grateful for you, and our friendship, and everything.&quot;2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Source: GettyMeanwhile, Rosé remains active with BLACKPINK as part of their Deadline World Tour 2025–26.After wrapping up the first leg in August, the group will return in October for performances across Asia, with stops in Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Phillipines, and Singapore.