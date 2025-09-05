  • home icon
  Boys 2 Planet Episode 15-16 Recap: New Top 8, rankings, eliminations, and highlights explored

Boys 2 Planet Episode 15-16 Recap: New Top 8, rankings, eliminations, and highlights explored

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 05, 2025 07:57 GMT
Boys 2 Planet Contestants (Image via Instagram/@boysplanet.official)
Boys 2 Planet Contestants (Image via Instagram/@boysplanet.official)

On Thursday and Friday, September 4, Boys 2 Planet's latest episodes landed on the internet, unveiling the continuation of the second survivor announcement ceremony. From the previous week's episodes, it was revealed that from the existing 48 contestants, only 24 trainees will be forwarded to the semi-finals round.

also-read-trending Trending

While the last episode left on a cliffhanger without revealing the Top 8 or the 24th contestant, this week's episode answered all the burning questions from the viewers. However, many fans were surprised to see the major changes in the Top 8. Given that the highest-ranking eight trainees have seldom shifted throughout the series, people were shocked to see the removal and addition of trainees from the top tanks.

Here are the top 8 trainees from the second survival announcements ceremony:

On the other hand, last week's episode also put forth three candidates from which one would stand as the 24th contestant, namely Han Harry June, Park Dong-gyu, and Fan Zhe Yi. It was ultimately revealed in the latest episode that Park Dong-gyu bagged the spot, which eventually resulted in the elimination of the other two trainees.

The following article will unveil more about Boys 2 Planet's result episode releases and its upcoming semi-finals round.

All you need to know about Boys 2 Planet Episode 15 & 16: Rankings, Semi-finals Mission, and more

Following the release of the latest episode releases from Boys 2 Planet, the final 24 contestants who will be proceeding to the semi-finals round was revealead. Here's the complete list of trainees who survived the eliminations and their respective ranks:

  1. Lee Sang-won
  2. Zhou Anxin
  3. Lee Leo
  4. He Xin Long
  5. Kim Jun-seo
  6. Jung Sang-hyun
  7. Kim Geon-woo
  8. Yoo Kang-min
  9. Masato
  10. Chuei Liyu
  11. Kim Jun-min
  12. Jun Lee-jeong
  13. Park Ju-nil
  14. Jang Hae-num
  15. Sung Hen-gyu
  16. Kang Woo-jin
  17. Li Zihao
  18. Chen Kaiwen
  19. Zhang Jiahao
  20. Na Yun-seo
  21. Hsu Chingyu
  22. Yumeki
  23. Hu Hanwen
  24. Park Dong-gyu

On the other hand, for the semi-finals round, the trainees will be preparing to perform Boys 2 Planet's original tracks, namely Lucky Macho, Chains, Sugar High, and Main Dish. The trainees were sepearted into four groups, each performing one of the orignal songs. However, the groups were created before the second survivor announcement ceremony.

Therefore, here's new list of members for each of the team after the eliminations:

CHAINS

  • Lee Sang-won
  • Zhou Anxin
  • Kim Jun-seo
  • Lee Leo
  • Yoo Kang-min
  • Sun Hen-gyu
  • Kim Geon-woo
  • Zhang Jiahao
  • Chen Kaiwen
  • Jun Lee-jeong
  • Park Jun-il

Lucky MACHO

  • He Xin Long
  • Yumeki
  • Hu Hanwen
  • Kim Junmin
  • Park Dong-gyu

Sugar HIGH

  • Chuei Liyu
  • Masato
  • Jang Han-eum
  • Hsu Chingyu
  • Na Yun-seo

MAIN DISH

  • Li Zihao

Due to the disproporate divison of the groups, the four groups might undergo a rearrangement. Therefore, the upcoming episode is expected to unveil the new groups and its members. Additionally, the preparations and the performances for the semi-finals for Boys 2 Planet.

With the finale of Boys 2 Planet right by the corner, fans and netizens are thrilled to see the members who will be bagging the top 8 ranks of the show.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

