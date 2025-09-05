Boys 2 Planet Episode 15-16 Recap: New Top 8, rankings, eliminations, and highlights explored

On Thursday and Friday, September 4, Boys 2 Planet's latest episodes landed on the internet, unveiling the continuation of the second survivor announcement ceremony. From the previous week's episodes, it was revealed that from the existing 48 contestants, only 24 trainees will be forwarded to the semi-finals round.While the last episode left on a cliffhanger without revealing the Top 8 or the 24th contestant, this week's episode answered all the burning questions from the viewers. However, many fans were surprised to see the major changes in the Top 8. Given that the highest-ranking eight trainees have seldom shifted throughout the series, people were shocked to see the removal and addition of trainees from the top tanks. Here are the top 8 trainees from the second survival announcements ceremony: Lee Sang-won Zhou Anxin Lee Leo He Xin Long Kim Jun-seo Jung Sang-hyun Kim Geon-woo Yoo Kang-minOn the other hand, last week's episode also put forth three candidates from which one would stand as the 24th contestant, namely Han Harry June, Park Dong-gyu, and Fan Zhe Yi. It was ultimately revealed in the latest episode that Park Dong-gyu bagged the spot, which eventually resulted in the elimination of the other two trainees.The following article will unveil more about Boys 2 Planet's result episode releases and its upcoming semi-finals round.All you need to know about Boys 2 Planet Episode 15 &amp; 16: Rankings, Semi-finals Mission, and moreFollowing the release of the latest episode releases from Boys 2 Planet, the final 24 contestants who will be proceeding to the semi-finals round was revealead. Here's the complete list of trainees who survived the eliminations and their respective ranks: Lee Sang-won Zhou Anxin Lee Leo He Xin Long Kim Jun-seo Jung Sang-hyun Kim Geon-woo Yoo Kang-min Masato Chuei Liyu Kim Jun-min Jun Lee-jeong Park Ju-nil Jang Hae-num Sung Hen-gyu Kang Woo-jin Li Zihao Chen Kaiwen Zhang Jiahao Na Yun-seo Hsu Chingyu Yumeki Hu Hanwen Park Dong-gyuOn the other hand, for the semi-finals round, the trainees will be preparing to perform Boys 2 Planet's original tracks, namely Lucky Macho, Chains, Sugar High, and Main Dish. The trainees were sepearted into four groups, each performing one of the orignal songs. However, the groups were created before the second survivor announcement ceremony.Therefore, here's new list of members for each of the team after the eliminations:CHAINSLee Sang-wonZhou AnxinKim Jun-seoLee LeoYoo Kang-minSun Hen-gyuKim Geon-wooZhang JiahaoChen KaiwenJun Lee-jeongPark Jun-ilLucky MACHOHe Xin LongYumekiHu HanwenKim JunminPark Dong-gyuSugar HIGHChuei LiyuMasatoJang Han-eumHsu ChingyuNa Yun-seoMAIN DISHLi ZihaoDue to the disproporate divison of the groups, the four groups might undergo a rearrangement. Therefore, the upcoming episode is expected to unveil the new groups and its members. Additionally, the preparations and the performances for the semi-finals for Boys 2 Planet.With the finale of Boys 2 Planet right by the corner, fans and netizens are thrilled to see the members who will be bagging the top 8 ranks of the show.